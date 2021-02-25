5 Reasons Why Counselors Are Necessary to Guide Students

Share Pin 0 Shares

Have you ever thought about what the world would be like if there were no one to turn to for advice? Who would we approach and ask for help or opinion if no one was willing to provide it? Wouldn’t it be a lonely, distressing world? Even the thought of it gives us chills. Such is the importance of seeking counseling whenever needed in life.

The figures and estimates in this regard are indeed staggering. According to the 2019 estimates, more than 40 million adults seek counseling services in the US alone. It is comprehensible what the situation is like during the current outbreak of COVID-19. Given the constant fear of catching the virus and the lockdown’s effects, seeking some advice has been commonplace.

It makes a counselor’s job quite interesting, satisfying, and rewarding. They tend to listen to people and strive to resolve their issues. They try to get to the core of the problem and bring forth any possible solutions. They are the ones to provide professional advice to distressed, anxious patients.

Interesting, right? The above details make us think of becoming a counselor. Well, the fact is becoming a counselor isn’t that difficult. But there’s a particular criterion for it. The first on the list is academics, as a professional adviser must have complete educational proficiency. The only question is what program individuals should choose at the crucial decision-making phase.

The minimum requirement to gain academic proficiency is to opt for a Master’s degree. In this regard, an online Master’s is beneficial for two main reasons. Firstly, you don’t have to step outside, keeping you safe from the Coronavirus. Secondly, you can skip GRE by studying online, which stands for Graduate Record Exam, required by conventional programs. So, for an online masters in counseling no GRE should be the choice.

In terms of being a student, you will also realize the need to have a counselor by your side. Why? That’s what we will discuss in this article.

Psychological Wellbeing

Considering this subject from a psychological point of view opens new avenues of thoughtfulness. Every individual, especially in distress, needs a kind listening ear, talking to and telling them about the worries. Whenever it happens, a process of catharsis begins.

That is when we could exhale all the negative energy and start to feel renewed. A counselor realizes such a need of the students and steps forward to address it. They hold sessions with them to reach conclusive answers and identify the root cause. It helps the students remain mentally sound.

Career Guidance

One of the most important things the counselors help the students with is career guidance. Those who seek advice at this point usually want to know about their next move, which is the college. It’s known as vocational training; wherein a counselor provides step-by-step college admission details.

But the advisers don’t just provide counseling; they do so with a specific focus on providing them the proper career guidance. The advisers let the students know about the possible impact of decisions on their professional careers. Due to their timely mentoring, the youth can take the right steps.

Situation Handling

Another equally and immensely aspect of counseling is training students with the skill to handle certain difficult situations. As a student, youth may come across to circumstances that they might find challenging to deal with. These are mainly related to conflicts with peers, which can sometimes be critical.

Situation handling is also about how a student may overcome the issues to attain better grades. Their counselor may talk to them to remove the hurdles impeding their progress, resulting in improved performance. It makes the task highly crucial and worth considering.

School Management

Let us face it; we all need someone close to share our problems. We all have this one sibling or special friend to let out what we may have been holding inside for too long. Getting in touch with a counselor can help in such situations. The expert enables students to say what they can’t even reveal to their parents or guardians.

An adviser spends quality time with the student, convincing them that they can share their thoughts. The youth may then share whether they are uncomfortable with a particular teacher or what they find disturbing on the campus. When rightly done, the approach can put the students back on track.

Special Needs Care

Caring for those with special needs is one of the noble causes, and the counselors are aware of it. They often opt for specialized training to identify if something is wrong with the student requiring special needs. The challenge for them is the integration of the new student into the classroom.

The advisers also act as the in-charge of a particular program launched for the special needs students. They even step forward to remove the learning difficulties and enable students to participate equally inside the class. It’s also important to ensure the students participate in extracurricular activities.

Final Thoughts

Academic life is full of challenges as students stand at a critical juncture that can change their lives. In such a situation, they look up to others for guidance and recommendations. It makes the counselor’s role essential in shaping students’ meaningful thoughts. The role is widely diverse; however, the points discussed encompass most of it. It is vital for an adviser to know about the strategies to perform their job well as they can create tomorrow’s leaders.