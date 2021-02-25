Business
How Can Investors See Opportunities in Volatile Markets?
For novice financial market traders, one of the biggest mysteries is how experienced investors are able to see opportunities in volatile markets.
This is particularly evident in entities such as the forex market, where prices can shift markedly in a relatively short period of time and present both challenges and opportunity in equal measure to investors from across the globe.
We’ll explore this further in the post below, while asking why volatility is important in investment and how investors can prospect opportunities in a changeable and fast-paced market.
Why is Volatility Important in Investment?
We touched earlier on the forex market, which offers a corporeal example of how volatility both underpins a financial entity and creates opportunities to increase profits.
This was particularly evident during 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic promoted countries to cap base interest rates as part of comprehensive quantitative easing measures (reducing the value of currency in the process).
In the forex market, assets and currency pairings can be traded as derivatives, which allows you to invest without assuming ownership of the underlying financial instruments.
This means that you can profit by speculating on both depreciating and appreciating price movements, creating a scenario where increased volatility offers more profit potential.
Even in more traditional entities such as the stock market, there’s an inherent relationship between performance and volatility. This can help investors to understand the market and make more informed decisions in real-time, regardless of their outlook or underlying trading strategy.
More specifically, it has been found that higher stock market volatility translates into an increased probability of a declining marketplace, while lower volatility typically is indicative of a growth market.
So, investors can use this data to align their portfolios and optimise returns over time, while understanding the impact of volatility on a vast and highly capitalised marketplace.
How can Investors Prospect Opportunities in Volatile Markets?
For most investors, volatility is indicative of increased risk, prompting them to seek flight and invest in more secure and safe-haven stores of wealth such as gold or the Japanese yen.
However, it’s far harder to prospect and pursue opportunities in a volatile marketplace, especially in the aforementioned forex market and similar instances such as cryptocurrencies, mutual funds and South African commodities.
South Africa is widely considered to be a commodity-driven economy, which means that its growth is heavily reliant on the sale and export of industrial materials, precious metals and similar asset classes. This type of economy can be naturally volatile, thanks to variable factors such as supply and demand and its susceptibility to socio-economic challenges such as the coronavirus.
So, when attempting to invest in a volatile currency such as the South African rand through your forex broker, you’ll need to study relevant news sources in detail and monitor the wider economic trends in order to time your trades effectively.
When trading currencies in general, it’s also a sensible move to target a period of particular volatility in order to optimise the profitability of short-term positions. This is why so many choose to trade during the crossover between different geographical sessions, which trigger increased trading volumes and higher levels of volatility.
In general terms, understanding market movements in detail and effectively pre-empting these is crucial if you’re to profit from volatility, otherwise you’ll risk incurring losses that may be disproportionate to your initial deposit.
5 Reasons Why Counselors Are Necessary to Guide Students
How Can Investors See Opportunities in Volatile Markets?
6 Skin Treatments That Are Worth The Money
How to Foster Creative and Innovative Skills
5 Growing Industries To Find Work In 2021
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded
Haaland, the internal candidate, promises ‘balance’ on energy, environment,
City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain
U.S. has 500,000 deaths from viruses, equivalent to the toll of 3 wars.
Biden attempts to revive Iran’s nuclear agreement in order to start bumpy
Xiaomi Poco X3 – The latest mid-range smartphone with a fast gaming processor
Workout Without Worrying About Urine Leaks
BREAKING: Donald Trump Reveals’ Former President’s Office’ Commitments to ‘Pass out Trum’s Agenda’
In the face of concerns about new variants, states are gradually relaxing restrictions
Why is it hard to manufacture vaccines and raise supplies?
Onion Shampoo for Hair: Can It Stop Hair Fall?
South African virus variant identified for 1st time in the US
What is Yoga Alliance Certification and Who Needs It?
The Largest Ever Online Casino Wins that Changed Lives
Why is it tough to produce vaccines and to improve supplies?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Xiaomi Poco X3 – The latest mid-range smartphone with a fast gaming processor
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Workout Without Worrying About Urine Leaks
-
News4 weeks ago
BREAKING: Donald Trump Reveals’ Former President’s Office’ Commitments to ‘Pass out Trum’s Agenda’
-
News4 weeks ago
In the face of concerns about new variants, states are gradually relaxing restrictions
-
News4 weeks ago
Why is it hard to manufacture vaccines and raise supplies?
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
Onion Shampoo for Hair: Can It Stop Hair Fall?
-
News4 weeks ago
South African virus variant identified for 1st time in the US
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
What is Yoga Alliance Certification and Who Needs It?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Largest Ever Online Casino Wins that Changed Lives
-
News4 weeks ago
Why is it tough to produce vaccines and to improve supplies?
-
News4 weeks ago
At the Catholic Church, Joe Biden obtained Communion despite celebrating abortion two days earlier
-
News4 weeks ago
Battling COVID-19 proving lethal for the doctor’s corps in Peru
-
News4 weeks ago
Results for Facebook Q4 soar; Zuckerberg targets Apple on privacy
-
News4 weeks ago
Deaths of the NY care home virus were undercounted
-
Business3 weeks ago
Overview of India’s Major Exports & Imports
-
News4 weeks ago
US boosting vaccine deliveries amid complaints of shortages
You must be logged in to post a comment Login