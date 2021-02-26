Living With Chronic Pain? Here Is What You Need To Do

Share Pin 0 Shares

Living with chronic pain can affect the quality of life. Although the effects vary from individual to individual depending on the severity, cause, and pain threshold of the person, taking the issue into account and taking measures to reduce, if not eliminate the pain, is necessary.

If you are living with chronic pain, the tips mentioned here will help you to better the quality of your life.

Track your activities and pain level daily

Your “pain score” is what will help your doctor to treat your pain. Hence, keep a journal to monitor your activities and track the level of pain you are experiencing on regular basis.

Before you hit snooze, note down the activities you did throughout the day and score your pain level on a scale between 1 and 10. Take your journal to your pain doctor as it will help them understand how you feel between the visits.

Taking it into account, your doctor will be able to provide comprehensive treatment to you.

Give massage a try

Massage is one of the most effective ways to counter tension and stress. Whether you are dealing with back pain or cervical pain, massage therapy will help bear with them.

Don’t compromise on a healthy diet

Taking a balanced diet has more than one benefit. It is important to foster your overall well-being. A balanced diet reduces the risk of heart diseases, aids the digestive process, improves the levels of blood sugar, and keeps obesity at bay.

If you are dealing with chronic pain, a low-fat, low-sodium diet is ideal for you. Eat fresh vegetables and fruits, whole-grain bread, cereals, lean meat, low-fat cheese, yogurt, and milk.

Trust endorphins to relieve pain

Endorphins are the chemicals that block pain signals. Plus, they also help in improving your mood. Hence, reinforcing the release of endorphins in your body is a great way of dealing with chronic pain.

But, how do you foster the release of endorphins?

It is through exercise.

Exercising facilitates the release of these brain chemicals. It casts a pain-reducing effect on the body by strengthening the muscles. Moreover, with exercise, you can keep your weight in check. It keeps blood sugar in control and reduces the risk of heart diseases.

If you don’t find relief with exercise, consult an orthopedic surgeon in Spokane. They will advise a suitable treatment keeping your condition in mind.

Practice deep breathing and meditation

Deep breathing and meditation relax your body and ease the pain. They help in relieving tension from the muscles.

Take out some time from your routine and meditate. Keep your focus on your breath and ignore your thoughts. It will help you relax your mind, body, and soul.

Bid adieu to stress

Depression, anxiety, anger, and stress trigger pain. By controlling stress, you can deal with chronic pain.

While practicing meditation and deep breathing helps, several other techniques can also be used to promote relaxation. Guided imagery relaxation and progressive muscle relaxation techniques are also potent ways to deal with stress. Spending time in nature, listening to soothing music, etc., also helps.

Don’t make pain the center of your life

We understand that chronic pain interferes with life, but if you shift all your focus on it, things will get worse. Instead of focusing on pain, try to keep yourself busy with the things you enjoy.

The bottom line

Chronic pain can be back-breaking in the literal sense. Instead of being depressed with it, adopt these measures to make your life better.