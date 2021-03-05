From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes

Share Pin 0 Shares

LeBron shoes are unique and can be worn in different styles. One can wear them in the courtside and still trend in fashion in the nightclub. They have great features that make one feel proud when walking on the streets. One can choose the color and type depending on their taste and preference.

There are numerous LeBron shoes to match with different outfits both in the courtside and outdoors. Whenever one is confused about the LeBron shoes to buy, they can look at celebrities posing for pictures of LeBron shoes, influencers, and sneakers collectors who enjoy showing their closets. There is a variety to choose from depending on one’s taste.

Below are some iconic LeBron shoes that one can wear in style and fashion.

LeBron 17 Low

These shoes come in different colors, including spruce aura, black, sail, and racer blue. They look great when styled with black or white jerseys on the courtside. They have a cushioning that makes the shoe softer and comfortable to wear and dance in the nightclub. They are light and enable smooth ankle mobility giving one a look that stands out on the streets. One can match these shoes with shorts, tees, and a jacket.

LeBron Witness 5

These shoes help players to level up their game because they are strong and lightweight. They come in different colors, such as team red, bright crimson, and gym red. They are the best in the courtside due to their rigid heel, superb cushioning, and multidirectional traction. Thus, the player gets control when driving the ball towards the basket. Away from the courtside, one can wear LeBron Witness 5 with Tiro pants, a Quinn Hoodie, or a Trefoil Tee.

LeBron 18 Blue Multi

This LeBron 18 blue multi is excellent in the courtside due to the max air and full-length zoom air unit in the heel. This footwear improves the players’ performance. These shoes enable the players to optimize their steps and move quickly because they are athlete-looking. Their various colors such as black, chlorine blue, and multi-color can help one match them with different clothing. One can style these shoes with long sleeves tees, socks, shorts, and hoodies when outdoors.

LeBron 17 Cold Blue

These shoes have a LeBron IV graphic print. This graffiti represents the king’s values. These LeBron shoes are great on the courtside when matched with LeBron Hoodies and shorts. They improve the players’ performance due to their cushioning that offers support and energy during the game. However, one can style them outdoors by wearing them with a denim jacket.

LeBron Witness 4

LeBron Witness 4 looks great on the courtside when styled with leggings, shorts, and hoodies. Their padded collar and heel counter make the stable. This gives one energy because of their visible cushioning that provides the needed energy in every step. They are great to wear outdoors with jeans and tees. One can match them depending on the color. They come in black, pure platinum, and black and white.

LeBron Soldier 14

These shoes take the game to an extra level. They make one feel secure, light, and in control. One can match them with different colors of shorts, tees, and hoodies on the courtside. Their cushioning also makes one feel comfortable outdoors. One can style them with ragged jeans and tees and dance comfortably in a nightclub.

LeBron 18 Los Angeles by Night

These shoes come in a pink prime, blue void, green abyss, and multi-color. They are perfect for the courtside and outdoors. They have features that capture attention when one is moving on the streets or dancing in the club. Their LA night lights that lie under the semi-transparent heel clip catch the eye’s attention when these shoes are matched with LeBron’s jerseys of different colors. When outdoors, one can style them with dark tees and shorts because the shoes have great colors.

LeBron 17 Low PH

These shoes come dressed in university red and metallic gold. Thus, they are well visible on the courtside. One can wear them with dark shorts and hoodies on the courtside. While outdoors and having fun in the club, one can wear them with tees, denim, and long pants.

LeBron Soldier 13 FlyEase

When one wears these shoes, they look like a champ. They have a zipper and a strap that make it comfortable to wear or take the shoe off. They are dressed in black and white color. Therefore, they can match with clothes of various shades. They can match with purple hoodies and shorts on the courtside. When outdoors, one can wear them with a blue denim jacket and long black pants.

LeBron Soldier 12 SFG

These shoes are comfortable to wear on the courtside. They come in hot lava, black and white colors. Hence, they looked great when matched with an all-black outfit on the courtside. Again, the all-black look can be great when wearing these shoes outdoors. This look is fashionable, and one feels comfortable when dancing and moving around the club the entire night.

LeBron 16 Four Horsemen

LeBron 16 Four Horsemen comes in black and white color. Their upper black and premium leather tongue makes them look beautiful when matched with long black pants and hoodies on the courtside. However, they can match with most of LeBron’s hoodies despite the color. One can wear them outdoors with a pair of blue jeans and tees with graffiti. They also look great when matched with loose shorts on the streets.

LeBron 16 Superbron

These shoes appear bright on the courtside due to their white, varsity red, and loyal varsity color. They can match with several colors on the courtside such as red tees and blue leggings. Their loyal leather details can look great outdoors when matched with leather pants and a hoodie. One can also carry a bag with a Nike logo on the back to suppress their looks.

LeBron 16 King

LeBron 16 King comes dressed with a leopard-print overlay. They look great when one wears black shorts, leggings, and long sleeve tees on the courtside. They have a red accent, metallic gold color, and multi-color and can look beautiful to wear with long brown pants and a hoodie outdoors.

