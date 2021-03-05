The Ultimate Benefits of Garlic in Maintaining Diabetes

Share Pin 0 Shares

Garlic is widely known as Allium sativum. Yes! Garlic and Diabetes is a Match made in heaven. Garlic can treat and control diabetes naturally as it is a proven Ayurvedic Remedy to Treat Diabetes Garlic has several compounds that act as Anti Oxidants, helping indigestion, cold and cough, and in maintaining Blood Pressure. The ultimate health benefits of Garlic are:

Garlic reduces the risk of cancer

Garlic Helps in treating Hip Osteoarthritis

Garlic has strong antibiotic properties. It helps us against any bacteria or viruses

Garlic protects our heart

Garlic Maintains the Blood Pressure and Cholesterol Levels of the body

Garlic protects us against oxidative damage

Garlic is very useful in Cold and Cough

Garlic helps in maintaining Blood Sugar Levels.

It doesn’t matter whether you eat raw garlic or in cooked form. It has been proven that in moderate amounts garlic is very helpful in maintaining Blood Sugar. Thus, garlic can indirectly or directly help in reducing the risk of several diseases. Therefore, Garlic and Diabetes are Match made in heaven. And in this relationship Garlic is the one that calms the latter down.

What makes garlic so unique?

Garlic is known to contain more than 400 chemical components. Many of these can help prevent and treat various health problems. The chemical components present in garlic raise insulin levels in the blood. They prevent the liver’s inactivation of insulin so that more insulin is available in the body. Garlic is one of the best ingredients to include in your diet for diabetes management.

Nutritional Facts of Garlic

Garlic Is Highly Nutritious But Has Very Few Calories. Garlic is incredibly nutritious. One clove (3 grams) of raw garlic contains:

Calories: 4

Protein: 0.18 grams

Fat: 0.01g

Carbohydrates: 0.93g

Fiber: 0.1g

Natural sugars: 0.03g

Calcium: 5 milligrams

Iron: 0.05mg

Magnesium: 1mg

Potassium: 11mg

Vitamin C: 0.9mg

From these nutritional facts, we can conclude that using garlic diabetes management becomes easy and more natural.

Benefits of garlic!!

Garlic Contains Compounds With Potent Medicinal Properties -Reduce cancer risk

Organo-sulfur compounds found in garlic is effective in destroying the cells in glioblastomas, a type of deadly brain tumour. Research shows that daily consuming garlic reduces the chances of developing cancer. Garlic may potentially serve as a chemopreventive agent for lung cancer.

2.Hip osteoarthritis

Women whose diets were rich in allium vegetables had lower levels of osteoarthritis. Studies highlight the possible impact of including garlic in the diet on osteoarthritis outcomes. The components present are very effective in treating the symptoms as well as the condition.

Powerful anti-biotic

Fresh, raw garlic has established itself as a great herb since ancient times. It is an effective killer of bacteria and viruses. Once again, thank you allicin. Garlic can prevent infection inside or outside the body. Components present in garlic prevents you from falling ill and protects you from future diseases.

4.Heart Protection

Diallyl trisulfide, a component of garlic oil, helps protect the heart during cardiac surgery and after a heart attack. Cholesterol is a known risk factor for heart disease. Chemical compounds in garlic successfully reduce blood cholesterol and improve the overall immune system.

High cholesterol and high blood pressure

Cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes are the world’s biggest killers. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is one of the most important drivers of these diseases. Daily use of garlic appears to improve blood pressure for those with known hypertension. Garlic can lower total and LDL cholesterol. Garlic helps to lower LDL but has no reliable effect on HDL. By reducing cholesterol garlic successfully prevents the onset of diabetes protecting the body from irregular blood glucose levels.

6.Alcohol-induced liver injury

Alcohol-induced liver injury is caused by the long-term over-consumption of alcoholic beverages. Garlic contains antioxidants that support the body’s protective mechanisms against oxidative damage. Garlic supplements have been shown to increase antioxidant enzymes in humans, as well as significantly reduce oxidative stress in those with high blood pressure.

7.Garlic and the common cold

Garlic supplements are known to boost the function of the immune system. Adding garlic to your diet may be worth trying if you often get colds. Garlic supplements help prevent and reduce the severity of common illnesses like the flu and common cold.

Garlic and diabetes management

Garlic is rich in antioxidants and nutrients. It has very few calories and improves digestion. Garlic is also extremely powerful in improving the overall immune system of the body and keeps blood pressure under control.

Watch This Video To Understand The Power of Garlic When You Have Diabetes.

Ways to incorporate garlic in daily diet!!

Here are many ways to successfully incorporate garlic in your daily diabetes diet in the proper necessary quantity.

1.Incorporating Garlic into Your Diet

Eat raw garlic. Include at least one serving—or a ½ clove—in your meal plan every day. Many people like to cook garlic in their dishes, but raw garlic is just as tasty. Having a mixture of raw and cooked garlic is the best way to get the health benefits of this vegetable. Crushing, chopping, or mincing garlic can best release the compounds that benefit your health.

Eating raw garlic can also have additional benefits to cooked garlic. This includes relaxing smooth muscles in your blood vessels, which in turn dilates them and may lower your blood pressure. Some ways to enjoy raw garlic include:

Mixing chopped or minced garlic with fresh tomatoes and basil.

Use this delightful mixture on top of pasta, bread, or a salad.

Slicing garlic onto a salad.

Spreading minced or crushed garlic on toast and topping it with a slice of tomato.

Blending a tomato, lemon, and garlic juice

2.Cook with garlic

You can boost your health by cooking with garlic. If you’re using garlic in a recipe, use at least 1-2 cloves per dish. As with raw garlic, make sure to crush, chop or mince it to release the compounds that boost health. Allow it to sit for 15 minutes to get maximum benefits from your garlic. Some ways to cook garlic in your meals include:

Simmering a garlic soup

Whipping up a pasta dish with greens and garlic

Throwing garlic into a vegetable dish.

Mashing garlic into potatoes

Try garlic oil

Garlic is a great flavouring for any dish. You can bring more garlic and its flavour into your food by using garlic-infused oil to prepare dishes. Garlic oil can also have the added health benefit of reducing a pimple or relieving psoriasis when rubbed on the affected area. Get garlic oil in a food or health store. Consider infusing your own, which can ensure you get a high dose of garlic in the oil.

Add garlic powder to food

In some cases, using a garlic powder may be a more convenient way to get your garlic. Just like with other garlic products, this may not have the same health benefits as fresh garlic. Consider using garlic powder to boost your efforts. Add ½ to 1 teaspoon of garlic powder to pasta sauces, soups, and other recipes that you think might benefit from some garlicky flavor.

Brew a garlic tea

Warm tea is a comforting way to get through a bad cold. Brewing a tea of garlic can comfort you and may help boost your immune system. Steep a clove of chopped or minced garlic in hot water for several minutes. Then strain the garlic bits out and enjoy your tea. Add a bit of honey or ginger to make the tea taste better and avoid making it sugar-sweetened.

Trying Garlic Supplements

Garlic supplements are easily available in stores. There are vegetarian capsules that can be consumed to obtain the benefits of garlic. This is the best way to consume garlic if it cannot be infused into your daily diet.

Conclusion

Garlic is an extensively used kitchen ingredient. It adds a unique taste to the dishes and enhances the flavour of the food we eat.