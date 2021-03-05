Ultimate 20 Health Benefits of Ginger

Share Pin 0 Shares

Ginger or Adrak has been a household staple for decades. Adrak as a spice is used in dishes to enhance the taste. Ginger provides a beautiful warmth upon consumption and adds that kick of flavour to even the most mundane dishes. But did you know? Some of the Ginger Health Benefits are its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties and so much more. Given below is a list of the 20 ultimate ginger health benefits:

Adrak helps in treating Cold and Cough

Antioxidant properties of Adrak

How Adrak helps regulate Blood Circulation

Adrak Chai reduced Bloating

Adrak helps in treating Acid Reflux

Adrak helps in treating Indigestion

Adrak helps soothe period pain

Adrak helps maintain Blood Pressure

Anti-Inflammatory properties of Adrak

Adrak helps treat Nausea

Anti-Allergic properties of Adrak

Adrak as a Pain Reliever

Adrak helps fight Microbial Infections

Adrak helps maintain Gut Health

Anti-Cancer properties of Adrak

Adrak helps cure Diabetes

Adrak helps lower Cholesterol levels

Boosting your Immunity with Adrak

Adrak helps cure Asthma

Adrak helps in treating Cold and Cough:

Consumption of Ginger or Adrak in the form of a hot cup of tea has been the ultimate remedy for the Common Cold and Dry Cough for years in every Indian household. A quick Ginger Tea recipe includes the use of simple ingredients like Adrak, Honey and Lemon. Grate ginger and add to boiling water. While straining the water in a cup, add a spoon of honey. Consume while hot. You can also chew on raw Ginger with a spoon of honey to directly get the juice from the herb. The best time to consume the ginger tea would be at night, when the body rests and rejuvenates.

How this helps: The main ginger health benefit is that it helps reduce inflammation of the throat which is caused due to constant coughing. The herb by nature causes natural heat. The heat generated by Ginger, along with its antiviral and antibacterial properties helps not only reduce, but also prevents cold. The Honey in the tea is a natural soothing agent, which provides instant relief and healing for cough-affected throats.

Anti-Oxidant properties of Adrak:

Ginger is known for its powerful medicinal properties for a long time. Research over time has shown that one of the main ginger health benefits is that it has strong antioxidant properties. The presence of phytonutrients such as Gingerols and Shogaols in Adrak, and several other complex bioactive compounds are known to have antioxidant properties, which in turn help reduce the risk of many diseases.

How Adrak helps regulate Blood Circulation:

Another ginger health benefit is that it has properties which could possibly help lower blood pressure and has also exhibited blood-thinning properties. When the pressure is lowered, the heart is able to pump blood in a healthier manner, allowing regular blood circulation in the body.

Ginger Tea helps reduce Bloating

After multiple researches, Ginger or Adrak has been known to be a powerful appetite suppressant, and is known to help reduce weight. The enzymes and compounds in Adrak such as Shogaols and Zingerone has also aided in removing flatulence, which is the main cause of bloating.

A quick remedy to reduce bloating after a heavy meal is to chew raw ginger for 5 to 10 mins. The juices released from the ginger immediately acts on the gut, aiding in proper digestion.

Adrak helps in treating Acid Reflux

Various studies have been conducted over the years to understand the ginger health benefit on the gastrointestinal tract. The phenols and compounds present in Adrak have been known to reduce the inflammation of the tract, in turn helping with heart burn or acid reflux. The said phenols act on reducing the contractions which take place in this tract, simultaneously soothing the oesophagus while preventing the acid from moving upwards.

Adrak helps in treating Indigestion:

One of the main ginger health benefit is it that, its medicinal properties has been known to treat the likes of indigestion for decades. Ginger aids in the speeding up of the digestion process, allowing for decrease in gas, flatulence and other possible causes of indigestion. This in turn promotes regular bowel movement, which has been a major side effect of indigestion.

By adding ginger in dishes such as Khichdi, Pongal, Chillas, and Chutneys, consumption of this spicy herb can be made easier and tastier. Grated ginger can be used in salad dressings to add a kick to your regular bowl of salad, while giving your digestion that much needed boost.

Adrak helps soothe Period Cramps

Prostaglandins, one of the active compounds causing the constant contraction of the uterus during menstruation has been known to decrease in production in the body due to the consumption of ginger. Adrak in the form of tea has been an aid for period pain over time, and rightly so. Adrak provides a sense of warmth to the body while simultaneously reducing the release of the pain-inducing compound.

Adrak helps in maintaining Blood Pressure:

Ginger has been known to reduce blood pressure due to its blood-thinning properties. Salicylates, a compound present in Ginger has the ability to make the blood thinner. While this causes the blood pressure to reduce, and in turn, the heart to pump blood normally, it also causes side effects like light headedness. Hence, consume ginger in moderation.

Anti-Inflammatory properties of Adrak:

Adrak has exhibited multiple medicinal properties. The most prominent ginger health benefit is its ability to reduce inflammation in the body. In fact, a study suggests that there is a high possibility that ginger will replace other anti-inflammatory drugs in the industry. Ginger is known to affect the inflammation up to the cellular level. Ginger’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties has made it one of the prime herbs used in Ayurvedic medicines used to reduce and prevent multiple diseases.

Adrak helps in treating Nausea:

The main health benefit of Ginger is that it has been known to reduce motion-sickness or nausea for a long time. After multiple research and studies on the possible reasons, scientists believe that it could be due to the fact that ginger is known to regulate blood pressure and blood circulation. Treating nausea in patients suffering from motion-sickness is an added benefit of this.

Anti-Allergic properties of Adrak:

One of the main ginger health benefits is its anti-inflammatory properties and this is the number one reason why Ayurveda practitioners recommend the usage of adrak in our daily food. Most of the allergies caused occur due to poor gut health, indigestion problems and inflammation in the body. Ginger becomes naturally anti-allergic in nature due to this.

When facing an allergic reaction, consume grated ginger with Jaggery or Gud. You can consume this combination in the form of a hot tea, or even as a medicinal ball or goli. Jaggery as a source which is high in iron and other medicinal properties, not only aids in reducing inflammation, it is highly beneficial for menstruating women or even if you are just suffering from stomach ache.

Adrak as a Pain Reliever:

A 2010 research shows that, when a bunch of athletes consumed high amounts of Ginger after several exercise-induced muscle injuries, there was a significant decrease in muscle pain. This brings us back to the topic of the ginger health benefit, which is, it is known for its anti-inflammatory properties due to the presence of certain compounds. Adrak helps in reducing swelling in the muscle, in turn acting as a pain reliever.

Adrak helps fight Microbial Infections:

Adrak is known to have anti-bacterial properties. When consumed regularly, it helps the individual ward off germs. It’s especially known to inhibit the growth of bacterial diseases such as E.coli and shigella. Drinking Ginger Tea or Adrak Chai regularly helps keep microbial infections at bay.

Adrak helps in maintaining Gut Health:

Signs of good gut health include reduced bloating of the stomach, regular bowel movements, and lessened gas and flatulence. Including adrak in our daily diet is definitely a step in the right direction. Multiple animal studies and research has shown that health benefits of ginger includes reducing the growth of several stomach infections such as H. pyroli and even gastrointestinal cancer.

Anti-Cancer properties of Adrak:

Active compounds in ginger such as 6-gingerol and 6-shogaol showcase anti-cancer properties. Infact, studies show that when regularly consumed, ginger is more effective at preventing cancer inducing free radicals than chemotherapy.

Adrak helps curb Diabetes:

A study suggests that ginger helps regulate blood sugar levels in the long run for people with type 2 diabetes.

A Research from Australia shows that extracts of a certain Australian grown gingercan increase glucose levels into muscle cells without using insulin, and may therefore assist in the management of high blood sugar levels.

Also, research states that two different ginger extracts, interact with serotonin receptors to reverse their effect on insulin production. There was a significant decrease in blood glucose levels and this is one of the main ginger health benefits.

Adrak helps reduce Cholesterol:

A study states that consumption of adrak on a regular basis has shown to significantly reduce LDL Cholesterol and increase HDL Choleserol. The study also showed that there was a reduction in the triglyceride levels and VLDL concluding that ginger has significant lipid reducing properties.

Detoxification properties of Adrak:

Detoxification as a process is the act of getting rid of harmful toxins from your body. A detox ritual typically requires the elimination of harmful eating and drinking habits and instead invoking a more nutritionally dense eating ritual. ‘Ginger when consumed raw, or even in cooked dishes promotes good gut health. The gut is a natural detoxifier. Another remedy to get rid of toxins from the body is to consume hot water with soaked ginger every morning before eating anything else. This has been known to induce regular bowel movement, and in turn helps flush out all the toxins from the body.

Boosting your Immunity with Adrak:

Multiple animal studies showcase that adrak’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties also plays a huge role in fighting free radicals and boosting our immune system. Adrak consumed as concentrated ginger shots, or even when mixed with other herbs to form an Ayurvedic paste (Chyawanprash), can help boost immune system on a whole.

How Adrak helps reduce Asthma:

Several studies have been conducted in the past to understand the effect of adrak on patients suffering from severe asthma. When capsules containing concentrated gingerpowder were consumed on a regular basis, there was a significant reduction in the levels of asthma. Ginger helps clear the oesophagus track and any other phlegm or mucus present, helping patients breathe better.

Benefit of Consuming Honey with Ginger:

It is known to be a natural remedy for cold and cough. Adding one spoon of honey to your ginger tea, or even replacing sugar with honey in your adrak chai can benefit any person suffering from cough and cold. The ginger and honey combination is a powerful one when it comes to treating any swelling or inflammation. It acts as a natural remedy, especially when you have throat infection. Reduced the swelling and inflammation in the throat and honey soothes the tract. Struggling with nausea? Honey and ginger in warm water or raw ginger consumed with honey is a sure shot way to instantly stop that morning sickness. Feeling bloated after that heavy meal? Have a spoon of honey and chew raw ginger for 5-10 mins to see a significant improvement in digestion.

Different Ways in which Ginger or Adrak can be consumed:

Ginger in salad dressings:

Your boring bowl of salad can be spruced up with the help of this spicy herb. Add it to your dressing along with a vegetable which balances its heat out to add a nice kick and flavour to your salad bowl.

Ginger in Smoothies and Juices:

Ginger has become a popular addition to smoothies and juices for those who wish to jump on the health bandwagon. Fret not about the spice. When blended together with the other fruits/vegetables in the smoothie or juice, ginger adds just a nice little heat to the mix. Always remember, a little goes a long way with ginger.

Beat the heat with Ginger Lime Soda:

Be it after a long day of work or even after hours of shopping. We all need that coolant with summer fast approaching. Prepare a pitcher of homemade iced Ginger and Lime soda to beat the heat this summer.

Soup it up with Ginger:

This is a tried and tested, simple, healthy yet super tasty recipe. Make a large batch of healthy, filling yet super tasty Carrot, Ginger and Squash soup. This is for those days when you just need that extra dose of warmth and comfort. Health benefit of Ginger when added to the soup provides that beautiful heat, and the spice is also balanced by sweeter vegetables like carrot and squash.

Pongal with Ginger:

Who doesn’t love a good, hearty meal of khichdi or Pongal? It’s a traditional rice dish prepared in both North and South India. But the clarified butter or ghee in the pongal is too much for you? Cut down the fattiness of the dish with the help of ginger and pepper. These two spices are bound to wake you up from the lull you experience after consumption of these rice dishes.

Noodle and Ramen Recipe using Ginger:

Ramen or your favourite noodle dish just needs this extra boost by adding a little bit of grated ginger. Add it to the noodle sauce or masala to level up the spice level. Also, added benefit! It helps reduce the bloating or any indigestion caused due to the high carb consumption.

Turmeric and Ginger milk for the coughing soul:

Looking for a tried and tested remedy for your never-ending dry cough? Try out this age-old Indian recipe. In a saucepan or pot, add milk, grated ginger and turmeric powder or a whole turmeric. Bring the milk to a boil. Strain it to a cup, add honey for sweetness and extra soothing properties. Make sure to consume while still hot.

Ginger ice creams:

New and innovative methods are being developed to make kids and toddlers consume healthy herbs and spices such as ginger. Add ginger to your Ice Lollies or Ice Creams to give a different flavour that is sure to become a household favourite.

Ginger Shots:

Ginger shots or concentrated ginger juice is a good way to get that daily dose of health. Have it plain, or even add other juices or honey to it to make it pleasant.

Ginger Pickle:

Be it with rotis, rice or even bread and papad, we all love a good pickle. Make homemade ginger pickle with condiments like salt, pepper, chilli powder and lime to amplify the taste of your lunch or dinner.

Side Effects of Ginger:

Heartburn:

Over consumption of ginger can cause an irritant feeling of heartburn due to the high heat produced by this herb. Be sure to consume in moderation.

Light Headedness:

While ginger helps in regulating blood pressure, due to its blood-thinning properties, over consumption of ginger can also lead to possible light headedness. Make sure to consume in little quantities.

Stomach Discomfort:

Too much consumption of ginger or adrak can cause excessive burping or even general discomfort in the stomach. Make sure to give your digestive system a break if this happens, and hydrate yourself as much as possible.