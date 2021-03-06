After an SUV accident, a man discovered Tiger Woods unconscious.

Share Pin 0 Shares

According to a court filing, Tiger Woods was unconscious in a mangled SUV after crashing it in Southern California last week, and a local resident, not a sheriff’s deputy, was the first on the scene.

The victim, who lives near the accident scene in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside of Los Angeles, heard the collision and walked over to the SUV, according to the affidavit of Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schloegl. Woods had passed out and was not responding to his questions, the man told deputies.

Woods seemed to be in shock but was alert and able to answer simple questions, according to the first deputy, Carlos Gonzalez, who arrived minutes later on the morning of Feb. 23. Woods’ right leg was severely injured, and he also had cuts on his forehead.

According to the affidavit, Woods told deputies at the scene and later at the hospital that he didn’t know how the accident happened or that he didn’t recall driving.

The document was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday as part of a statement of probable cause demanding that a search warrant for the data recorder, also known as a black box, in the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV be approved. Schloegl sought information from the 22nd and 23rd of February.

Schloegl said, “I assume the data would clarify how/why the collision occurred.”

According to USA Today, Schloegl did not request a search warrant for Woods’ blood samples, which could be screened for narcotics and alcohol. Following a DUI charge in his home state of Florida in 2017, Woods checked himself into a clinic seeking assistance with prescription drug treatment.

The data recorder search warrant was approved by a judge. Representatives from the sheriff’s office have refused to reveal what they discovered on it.

Deputy Shawn Du Busky, a spokesperson for the LASD, said in a statement Friday that the department is not releasing any additional details at this time. “The traffic crash investigation is still underway, and traffic experts are still trying to figure out what caused the accident.”

According to DA spokesman Greg Risling, deputies did not check with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on any search warrants in the Woods case.

Experts say police will ask prosecutors if there is enough probable cause to obtain a warrant, adding that this is common in motor vehicle cases where there are no immediate signs of injury but a detective suspects a blood sample is required.

When asked whether LA prosecutors usually weigh in on such cases, Rising declined to comment further.

Woods is from the Los Angeles area and was returning home to host the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, which ended two days before the accident.

Around 7 a.m., he hit a raised median, crossed two oncoming lanes, and uprooted a tree while driving an SUV loaned to him by the tournament. The collision occurred on a downhill stretch that has a history of collisions, according to police.

Woods was driving alone in good weather, there was no sign of impairment, and the crash was “purely an accident,” according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Woods may face a misdemeanor driving charge or a traffic citation, depending on what is discovered on the data recorder.

Patients in major car accidents often lose consciousness or suffer memory lapses, according to Dr. Andre Campbell, a trauma surgeon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

“A lot of people would say, ‘I don’t know what happened,’” he said, adding that memory loss could never return.

Campbell, who is not interested in Woods’ care and talked broadly about trauma patients, said, “This is a credit to modern engineering, actually, that he’s alive.”

Woods’ right leg was broken in the accident, necessitating extensive surgery to repair fractured tibia and fibula bones. Injuries to the ankle and foot is treated with a mixture of screws and pins.

It was his tenth operation, and it came just two months after his fifth back surgery. Since his first PGA Tour event as a 16-year-old in high school, Woods has never gone more than a year without competing.