News
Diplomats say the United Nations has failed to approve a call to end the violence in Tigray.
After objections from India, Russia, and particularly China, an effort to get U.N. Security Council approval for a statement calling for an end to violence in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and highlighting the millions in need of humanitarian assistance was dropped Friday night, according to U.N. diplomats.
Following opposition from the three nations, Ireland, which drafted the declaration, agreed not to press for approval, according to three council diplomats.
The UN’s most influential body would have made the first public comment on the Tigray issue, which is now in its fourth month. Fears are rising about the fate of Tigray’s 6 million citizens as fierce fighting continues between Ethiopian and allied forces and those supporting the now-fugitive Tigray leaders who once controlled Ethiopia’s government. Thousands of people have been killed, but no one knows how many.
On Tuesday, United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock warned of a “campaign of devastation,” claiming that at least 4.5 million people need assistance and demanding that Eritrean forces accused of atrocities in Tigray leave Ethiopia.
External powers and sanctions were not included in the proposed declaration, but it did call for an end to violence in Tigray.
The draft statement also expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Tigray, “where millions of people continue to be in need of humanitarian assistance,” as well as the difficulty in gaining access for aid workers. It called for the Ethiopian government’s statements on Feb. 26 and March 3 committing to “unfettered access” to be “fully and promptly implemented.”
China wanted the statement to concentrate solely on the humanitarian situation, with no mention of the violence in Tigray, according to Council diplomats who spoke on the condition of anonymity because consultations were private. According to the diplomats, India only wanted a small adjustment, and Russia officially backed its ally China at the last minute.
The Associated Press and then Amnesty International published accounts detailing the killing of several hundred civilians by Eritrean soldiers in the holy city of Axum in Tigray. After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted elections in Tigray, both the federal government and regional officials claim the other’s governments are unconstitutional.
On Friday, Human Rights Watch repeated the news, claiming that in November 2020, Eritrean armed forces “massacred dozens of civilians, including children as young as 13,” in the historic town of Axum in Tigray. It urged the United Nations to set up an impartial investigation into war crimes and alleged crimes against humanity in Tigray as soon as possible.
After an SUV accident, a man discovered Tiger Woods unconscious.
Following the LSU report, Kansas has put Miles on administrative leave.
Diplomats say the United Nations has failed to approve a call to end the violence in Tigray.
West Virginia’s hopes are boosted by Manchin, a crucial Senate swing vote.
The state of California has approved the reopening of ballparks and Disneyland.
Pope will pay a visit to an Iraqi church that has been destroyed by IS militants.
After meeting with Pope Francis, Iraq’s Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence.
Biden praises NASA for providing a “dose of trust” to the United States.
Guard at the US Capitol is being extended for another 60 days, according to police.
As long as Trump’s strategy is in place, refugee flights will be canceled.
Onion Shampoo for Hair: Can It Stop Hair Fall?
What is Yoga Alliance Certification and Who Needs It?
Essential Steps to Consider – Before Starting with Suboxone Treatment
Aircraft Engineering Design and Manufacturing Process
List of Required Skills to Work with Taxes
How Parental Conflicts Affect A Child’s Health
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Counseling vs. Psychotherapy: Know the Difference
The Journey of Innovating Education by Reinventing Methodology
6 Things a Wholesaler Should Do to Attract New Customers in 2021
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
Onion Shampoo for Hair: Can It Stop Hair Fall?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
What is Yoga Alliance Certification and Who Needs It?
-
drugs4 weeks ago
Essential Steps to Consider – Before Starting with Suboxone Treatment
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Aircraft Engineering Design and Manufacturing Process
-
Business4 weeks ago
List of Required Skills to Work with Taxes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How Parental Conflicts Affect A Child’s Health
-
News2 weeks ago
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
Education4 weeks ago
Counseling vs. Psychotherapy: Know the Difference
-
Education4 weeks ago
The Journey of Innovating Education by Reinventing Methodology
-
Business4 weeks ago
6 Things a Wholesaler Should Do to Attract New Customers in 2021
-
Business4 weeks ago
Factors to consider before buying Home Insurance New York
-
News2 weeks ago
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
-
Business4 weeks ago
Texas Marital Separation. What Are the Things to Know?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Want to buy a corset? Read this explanation and make sure you buy from Jurllyshe!
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What Location Should We Choose When Ordering A VPS?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
You must be logged in to post a comment Login