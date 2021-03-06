News
Guard at the US Capitol is being extended for another 60 days, according to police.
The Associated Press has learned that the Capitol Police have demanded that members of the National Guard continue to provide protection at the United States Capitol for another two months. The Pentagon is reviewing the new plan, according to defense officials, and talks between the department, the police, and congressional authorities are underway.
The proposal to hold up to 2,200 National Guard troops in D.C. highlights the ongoing security issues and potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters broke into the house, killing five people. It also happened as law enforcement was on high alert across the Capitol on Thursday after intelligence revealed a “possible attempt” by a paramilitary group to storm the house.
The possible plot was linked to QAnon supporters’ far-right conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump would reclaim power on March 4, the original presidential inauguration day. According to letters obtained by The Associated Press, the Capitol Police’s proposal for expanded Guard assistance appeared to be mired in misunderstanding among various congressional oversight authorities on Thursday.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said she heard that the request for a 60-day extension was submitted within the last 36 hours and that the Guard is now looking for volunteers from around the country to fill the gap.
Officials from the Pentagon reported that the request is being considered, and that the Guard has begun monitoring states for troop availability in order to be ready if final Defense Department approval is granted. To address internal discussions, the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity.
According to a memo sent to congressional leaders by the Capitol Police, the latest draft plan calls for keeping up to 2,200 Guard members in D.C. at first, then growing the number “incrementally and rationally” as the threat grows.
Capitol Police will use readily available technology and mutual aid arrangements as part of the effort to minimize the Guard’s footprint to a battalion size of approximately 900 troops, as recommended by the Department of Defense on February 22, 2021.
Senator Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, slammed the submission.
He described it as “outrageous.” ”That’s not how they’re supposed to be, and that’s not what they’re supposed to be doing. We have the Capitol Police, and it is their job to keep the peace.”
The mission’s more than 5,000 Guard members currently stationed in Washington, D.C., are scheduled to return home on March 12.
Some members of Congress, according to Slotkin, are worried about whether there is a solid plan in place to provide protection for members and staff in the future.
She said, “We want to know what the strategy is.” “None of us like gazing at the Capitol’s fencing, fences, or uniformed presence. We can’t rely on the National Guard to keep us safe.”
She stated that a plan must be in place to ensure that the Capitol Police and local law enforcement have the necessary protection for the buildings and staff. Slotkin thought it was telling that House members rushed to finish big votes on Wednesday so they wouldn’t have to be in the building that was besieged by violent rioters in January. She said that lawmakers “do not feel completely secure” in the Capitol.
The razor-wire-topped fence around the Capitol, according to Capitol Police officials, could stay in effect for many more months.
Slotkin, on the other hand, confirmed that she would be at her office on Thursday. She declared, “I’m not going to let these guys scare me away.”
After an SUV accident, a man discovered Tiger Woods unconscious.
Following the LSU report, Kansas has put Miles on administrative leave.
Diplomats say the United Nations has failed to approve a call to end the violence in Tigray.
West Virginia’s hopes are boosted by Manchin, a crucial Senate swing vote.
The state of California has approved the reopening of ballparks and Disneyland.
Pope will pay a visit to an Iraqi church that has been destroyed by IS militants.
After meeting with Pope Francis, Iraq’s Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence.
Biden praises NASA for providing a “dose of trust” to the United States.
Guard at the US Capitol is being extended for another 60 days, according to police.
As long as Trump’s strategy is in place, refugee flights will be canceled.
Onion Shampoo for Hair: Can It Stop Hair Fall?
What is Yoga Alliance Certification and Who Needs It?
Essential Steps to Consider – Before Starting with Suboxone Treatment
Aircraft Engineering Design and Manufacturing Process
List of Required Skills to Work with Taxes
Counseling vs. Psychotherapy: Know the Difference
How Parental Conflicts Affect A Child’s Health
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
The Journey of Innovating Education by Reinventing Methodology
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
Onion Shampoo for Hair: Can It Stop Hair Fall?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
What is Yoga Alliance Certification and Who Needs It?
-
drugs4 weeks ago
Essential Steps to Consider – Before Starting with Suboxone Treatment
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Aircraft Engineering Design and Manufacturing Process
-
Business4 weeks ago
List of Required Skills to Work with Taxes
-
Education4 weeks ago
Counseling vs. Psychotherapy: Know the Difference
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How Parental Conflicts Affect A Child’s Health
-
News2 weeks ago
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
Education4 weeks ago
The Journey of Innovating Education by Reinventing Methodology
-
News2 weeks ago
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
-
Business4 weeks ago
6 Things a Wholesaler Should Do to Attract New Customers in 2021
-
Business4 weeks ago
Factors to consider before buying Home Insurance New York
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Want to buy a corset? Read this explanation and make sure you buy from Jurllyshe!
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What Location Should We Choose When Ordering A VPS?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Texas Marital Separation. What Are the Things to Know?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
You must be logged in to post a comment Login