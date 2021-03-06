Guard at the US Capitol is being extended for another 60 days, according to police.

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Associated Press has learned that the Capitol Police have demanded that members of the National Guard continue to provide protection at the United States Capitol for another two months. The Pentagon is reviewing the new plan, according to defense officials, and talks between the department, the police, and congressional authorities are underway.

The proposal to hold up to 2,200 National Guard troops in D.C. highlights the ongoing security issues and potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters broke into the house, killing five people. It also happened as law enforcement was on high alert across the Capitol on Thursday after intelligence revealed a “possible attempt” by a paramilitary group to storm the house.

The possible plot was linked to QAnon supporters’ far-right conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump would reclaim power on March 4, the original presidential inauguration day. According to letters obtained by The Associated Press, the Capitol Police’s proposal for expanded Guard assistance appeared to be mired in misunderstanding among various congressional oversight authorities on Thursday.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said she heard that the request for a 60-day extension was submitted within the last 36 hours and that the Guard is now looking for volunteers from around the country to fill the gap.

Officials from the Pentagon reported that the request is being considered, and that the Guard has begun monitoring states for troop availability in order to be ready if final Defense Department approval is granted. To address internal discussions, the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to a memo sent to congressional leaders by the Capitol Police, the latest draft plan calls for keeping up to 2,200 Guard members in D.C. at first, then growing the number “incrementally and rationally” as the threat grows.

Capitol Police will use readily available technology and mutual aid arrangements as part of the effort to minimize the Guard’s footprint to a battalion size of approximately 900 troops, as recommended by the Department of Defense on February 22, 2021.

Senator Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, slammed the submission.

He described it as “outrageous.” ”That’s not how they’re supposed to be, and that’s not what they’re supposed to be doing. We have the Capitol Police, and it is their job to keep the peace.”

The mission’s more than 5,000 Guard members currently stationed in Washington, D.C., are scheduled to return home on March 12.

Some members of Congress, according to Slotkin, are worried about whether there is a solid plan in place to provide protection for members and staff in the future.

She said, “We want to know what the strategy is.” “None of us like gazing at the Capitol’s fencing, fences, or uniformed presence. We can’t rely on the National Guard to keep us safe.”

She stated that a plan must be in place to ensure that the Capitol Police and local law enforcement have the necessary protection for the buildings and staff. Slotkin thought it was telling that House members rushed to finish big votes on Wednesday so they wouldn’t have to be in the building that was besieged by violent rioters in January. She said that lawmakers “do not feel completely secure” in the Capitol.

The razor-wire-topped fence around the Capitol, according to Capitol Police officials, could stay in effect for many more months.

Slotkin, on the other hand, confirmed that she would be at her office on Thursday. She declared, “I’m not going to let these guys scare me away.”