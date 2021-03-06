News
One million people in the United Kingdom have already received their second dose of Covid vaccine.
More than a million people in the United Kingdom have received their second dose of the Covid vaccine.
According to the most recent statistics from health authorities in the four countries, a total of 1,034,068 second doses had been administered as of March 4.
People in England received 729,265 of them, with 154,819 in Wales, 108,197 in Scotland, and 41,787 in Northern Ireland.
On Friday, Public Health England announced that at least one dose had been given to 21,358,815 people.
On February 3, the total number of second doses in the UK surpassed half a million, and the rate picked up in the second half of the month, with 800,000 on February 28 and 900,000 on March 3.
Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said earlier this week that March will be a “very big month” for vaccinations.
On Monday, he told the BBC, “You have seen the numbers tick up of second doses – I believe we were at 800,000 second doses yesterday.”
“And that number will rise even further in March, since those who received the first dose in January will be receiving their second dose.
“The NHS has all of the procedures in place to provide it, as well as continuing to administer the first dose,” she says.
“March is going to be a major month for us. We’ll probably be twice as quick in the next 10 weeks as we were in the previous 10 or 11 weeks.”
Vaccine manufacturers are developing updated vaccines to combat variations, which may be approved by the fall.
On Friday, 236 deaths in the UK were confirmed within 28 days of a positive test.
The UK’s Covid R rate has risen to between 0.7 and 0.9, according to scientists advising the government.
One million people in the United Kingdom have already received their second dose of Covid vaccine.
Alex Smith, the Comeback Player of the Year, has been released by Washington.
Mark Pavelich, star of ‘Miracle on Ice,’ has died at treatment home
After an SUV accident, a man discovered Tiger Woods unconscious.
Following the LSU report, Kansas has put Miles on administrative leave.
Diplomats say the United Nations has failed to approve a call to end the violence in Tigray.
West Virginia’s hopes are boosted by Manchin, a crucial Senate swing vote.
The state of California has approved the reopening of ballparks and Disneyland.
Pope will pay a visit to an Iraqi church that has been destroyed by IS militants.
After meeting with Pope Francis, Iraq’s Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence.
Onion Shampoo for Hair: Can It Stop Hair Fall?
What is Yoga Alliance Certification and Who Needs It?
Essential Steps to Consider – Before Starting with Suboxone Treatment
Aircraft Engineering Design and Manufacturing Process
List of Required Skills to Work with Taxes
How Parental Conflicts Affect A Child’s Health
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Counseling vs. Psychotherapy: Know the Difference
The Journey of Innovating Education by Reinventing Methodology
6 Things a Wholesaler Should Do to Attract New Customers in 2021
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
Onion Shampoo for Hair: Can It Stop Hair Fall?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
What is Yoga Alliance Certification and Who Needs It?
-
drugs4 weeks ago
Essential Steps to Consider – Before Starting with Suboxone Treatment
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Aircraft Engineering Design and Manufacturing Process
-
Business4 weeks ago
List of Required Skills to Work with Taxes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How Parental Conflicts Affect A Child’s Health
-
News2 weeks ago
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
Education4 weeks ago
Counseling vs. Psychotherapy: Know the Difference
-
Education4 weeks ago
The Journey of Innovating Education by Reinventing Methodology
-
Business4 weeks ago
6 Things a Wholesaler Should Do to Attract New Customers in 2021
-
Business4 weeks ago
Factors to consider before buying Home Insurance New York
-
News2 weeks ago
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
-
Business4 weeks ago
Texas Marital Separation. What Are the Things to Know?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Want to buy a corset? Read this explanation and make sure you buy from Jurllyshe!
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What Location Should We Choose When Ordering A VPS?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
You must be logged in to post a comment Login