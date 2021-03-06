One million people in the United Kingdom have already received their second dose of Covid vaccine.

Share Pin 0 Shares

More than a million people in the United Kingdom have received their second dose of the Covid vaccine.

According to the most recent statistics from health authorities in the four countries, a total of 1,034,068 second doses had been administered as of March 4.

People in England received 729,265 of them, with 154,819 in Wales, 108,197 in Scotland, and 41,787 in Northern Ireland.

On Friday, Public Health England announced that at least one dose had been given to 21,358,815 people.

On February 3, the total number of second doses in the UK surpassed half a million, and the rate picked up in the second half of the month, with 800,000 on February 28 and 900,000 on March 3.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said earlier this week that March will be a “very big month” for vaccinations.

On Monday, he told the BBC, “You have seen the numbers tick up of second doses – I believe we were at 800,000 second doses yesterday.”

“And that number will rise even further in March, since those who received the first dose in January will be receiving their second dose.

“The NHS has all of the procedures in place to provide it, as well as continuing to administer the first dose,” she says.

“March is going to be a major month for us. We’ll probably be twice as quick in the next 10 weeks as we were in the previous 10 or 11 weeks.”

Vaccine manufacturers are developing updated vaccines to combat variations, which may be approved by the fall.

On Friday, 236 deaths in the UK were confirmed within 28 days of a positive test.

The UK’s Covid R rate has risen to between 0.7 and 0.9, according to scientists advising the government.