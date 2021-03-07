News
A coalition of journalists has called for the release of reporters in Myanmar.
The Society of Professional Journalists has called on Myanmar to release Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw and five other journalists detained while covering protests in the Southeast Asian country, saying it is “frustrated and fed up” with the arrests of reporters doing their work.
The country’s oldest media group also demanded that any journalist detained while doing their job be released without charge, citing at least four journalists who are due in court this month after being arrested last summer while covering Black Lives Matter protests.
In a statement released Friday, the Indianapolis-based organization said, “We encourage all Americans to join us in a movement to convince public officials that journalism is not a crime.”
Thein Zaw was detained on February 27 while covering a rally against the military coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government. A video of his arrest shows him being surrounded and handcuffed while being held in a chokehold. His release has been demanded by the Associated Press.
Authorities have charged Thein Zaw and the other journalists with breaking a public order rule, which could result in up to three years in jail.
“Those journalists, like all journalists, are just doing their work and should not be penalized. What part of the phrase “journalism is not a crime” does the government not understand? In a tweet, SPJ National President Matthew Hall said.
The party is also “appalled” that American journalists are still being prosecuted “for performing a public service.”
“We demand that law enforcement authorities in the United States drop all charges against any journalist arrested while doing their job, and we ask that the Biden administration publicly accept this demand.”
While the majority of the over 120 journalists arrested or detained while covering Black Lives Matter protests were released without charges, at least four are scheduled to appear in court this month on charges ranging from disorderly behavior to interference with official actions, according to the SPJ.
“Journalists in the United States and abroad must be free to do their work without fear of being arrested or retaliated against,” Hall said.
Democrats are using the tradition of civil rights to lobby for an Amazon union vote.
Stocks recover from a recession thanks to a tech recovery, which leads to a weekly benefit.
An airline’s IT provider was hacked, exposing frequent flyer information.
The developer of antivirus software has been charged with defrauding investors.
Los Angeles County could be able to reclaim beachfront property that was seized from a Black family.
In a camp, the US offers hope to asylum seekers who have previously been denied.
Cuomo’s office’s conduct, according to another ex-aide, is “inappropriate.”
A coalition of journalists has called for the release of reporters in Myanmar.
Rural America faces a vaccine shortage due to open spaces and a lack of pharmacies.
Amanda Gorman says she was singled out for racial profiling near her house.
Essential Steps to Consider – Before Starting with Suboxone Treatment
List of Required Skills to Work with Taxes
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
The Journey of Innovating Education by Reinventing Methodology
What Location Should We Choose When Ordering A VPS?
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
Texas Marital Separation. What Are the Things to Know?
6 Things a Wholesaler Should Do to Attract New Customers in 2021
Factors to consider before buying Home Insurance New York
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
drugs4 weeks ago
Essential Steps to Consider – Before Starting with Suboxone Treatment
-
Business4 weeks ago
List of Required Skills to Work with Taxes
-
News3 weeks ago
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
Education4 weeks ago
The Journey of Innovating Education by Reinventing Methodology
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What Location Should We Choose When Ordering A VPS?
-
News3 weeks ago
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
-
Business4 weeks ago
Texas Marital Separation. What Are the Things to Know?
-
Business4 weeks ago
6 Things a Wholesaler Should Do to Attract New Customers in 2021
-
Business4 weeks ago
Factors to consider before buying Home Insurance New York
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
-
News3 weeks ago
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
-
Tennis2 weeks ago
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
VALUE OF ONLINE DEGREES IN MEDICAL PROFESSION
-
News2 weeks ago
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
-
Travel2 days ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
You must be logged in to post a comment Login