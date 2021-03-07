News
Amanda Gorman says she was singled out for racial profiling near her house.
Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who won hearts at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, said on social media that she was followed home by a security guard who asked where she lived because she “looked suspicious.”
She tweeted about the incident Friday night, saying, “I showed my keys and buzzed myself into my flat.” “He walked away without saying anything. This is the reality of black girls: one day you’re hailed as a hero, the next you’re seen as a threat.”
Gorman, the nation’s youngest inaugural poet, is based in Los Angeles, but did not specify the location of the encounter. Her spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email requesting additional comment sent on Saturday.
Thousands of people expressed their support for the post on Twitter and Instagram. She added a second update to her original article, saying:
“In several ways, he was right. I AM A DANGER: I am a danger to racism, oppression, and ignorance. The powers that be see someone who speaks the truth and walks with hope as a clear and deadly threat. A danger and a source of pride.”
When Gorman recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” at Biden’s swearing-in on Jan. 20, she became an instant celebrity.
