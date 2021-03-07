News
Cuomo’s office’s conduct, according to another ex-aide, is “inappropriate.”
Another former employee of Gov. Andrew Cuomo is speaking out against unethical behavior in the workplace.
Cuomo dubbed Ana Liss, 35, “sweetheart” when she served as a policy aide to the governor between 2013 and 2015, kissed her hand once, and asked personal questions, including whether she had a boyfriend, according to a story published Saturday by The Wall Street Journal. He welcomed her with a hug and a kiss on both cheeks, she said.
Cuomo’s actions began to concern Liss, who told the Journal that she initially thought it was harmless. It seemed patronizing to her.
She said, “It’s not acceptable in any situation.” “I wish he would listen to me.”
Cuomo’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press, but told the Journal that some of the actions Liss was describing was typical of politicians at public events.
Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to Cuomo, said, “Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years, watching him kiss men and women and pose for photographs.” “Hundreds of people attend the public open-house mansion reception, and he poses for hundreds of photographs. That’s how politicians operate.”
Liss mentioned that she never lodged a formal complaint about the governor’s behavior.
Cuomo’s workplace behavior has come under fire in recent days after many women publicly stated that they were sexually abused, or at the very least made to feel degraded and uncomfortable by the Democrat.
Former adviser Lindsey Boylan, 36, claims he made offensive remarks about her appearance, kissed her on the lips at the end of a meeting, and proposed a game of strip poker when they were on a plane with other aides. Charlotte Bennett, a former aide, said Cuomo asked if she had ever had sex with older men and made other remarks that she mistook for gauging her involvement in an affair.
Cuomo placed his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her after they met at a wedding, according to another woman who does not work for the state.
Cuomo denied ever touching someone inappropriately in a news conference on Wednesday, but he apologised for acting in a manner that he now realizes offended women he worked with. He said he tried to be playful by making jokes and asking personal questions, and he often greeted people with hugs and kisses, just like his father, Mario Cuomo, did when he was governor.
“I recognize that people’s sensitivities have changed. Cuomo said, “Behavior has changed.” “I understand, and I want to learn from it.”
The state’s attorney general intends to employ an independent law firm to look into the claims of sexual assault. Some senators have called for Cuomo’s resignation in the wake of accusations that his administration lied to the public about coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
