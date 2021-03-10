News
EU-UK relationship has taken a new hit as a result of comments about a vaccine ban.
Relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom have recently deteriorated. The EU envoy in London was summoned on Wednesday to clarify comments that Britain had issued a vaccine export ban, causing another diplomatic snafu.
The UK was so enraged by European Council President Charles Michel’s statement on Tuesday that Britain had “put an absolute ban on the export of vaccines” that it summoned the ambassador for a morning meeting.
According to a statement from the British government, the country “has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine.” Any claims of a UK export ban or vaccine restrictions are absolutely false.”
The spat comes as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the United Kingdom is hailed as a massive success, although the EU’s 27-nation bloc sees it as a big disappointment. The UK has vaccinated about 35% of its adults, while the EU has only vaccinated 9.5 percent of its adults.
Already uncomfortable bedfellows during the United Kingdom’s 47 years of EU membership, things have become increasingly worse after the United Kingdom voted to leave the bloc in 2016. The split became official last year after acrimonious exit negotiations, but both sides soon began arguing over a trade deal.
On Christmas Eve, an agreement was reached, but it still needs to be ratified by the European Parliament. In the meantime, both sides are arguing for everything from the EU’s diplomatic position in London to the import-export regime.
The EU is seeking legal action against the United Kingdom for failing to adhere to the withdrawal deal that underpins the Brexit divorce. Meanwhile, Britain has declined to give full diplomatic status to the EU’s first-ever ambassador to the region. The EU, according to London, is an entity, not a nation.
The EU quickly seized on the topic, claiming that the ambassador would be unable to attend the Wednesday morning meeting due to the ongoing legal battle over his position. Instead, the EU dispatched a lower-ranking representative.
Michel, on the other hand, declined to retract his remarks and maintained that any ban could take several forms. He tweeted, “Different ways of enforcing bans or limits on vaccines/medicines.” “It would be great if the UK response leads to increased transparency and exports to the EU and third countries.”
Even if the United States has its own ban, Peter Liese, a German member of the European Parliament and one of the key parliamentary experts on the subject, said Wednesday that the situation in the United Kingdom is “even worse” because “significant quantities of the AstraZeneca vaccine went from the continent to the U.K.”
“For example, from the Dessau IDT Biologika plant in Dessau, Germany, and the company is still not ready to offer vaccine that is manufactured in the United Kingdom to supply the European Union,” he claimed. AstraZeneca has denied syphoning off vaccines intended for the EU and sending them to other countries.
What are the Most Common Mobile Marketing Mistakes and How to avoid them?
Why Eddie Jones Is in a Worrying Position as He Prepares England for 2023 World Cup
Position Sizing: The Most Important and Least Understood Part of the Trading Process.
Sudan is being urged by the United States to establish a government that is inclusive of all people.
After Myanmar police used brutality against protesters, protesters changed their tactics.
Prosecutors in the United States claim that Honduras’ president assisted in drug trafficking.
Mexico will be heavily reliant on Chinese vaccines.
As case numbers rise, Iraqi pilgrims defy virus protocols. an increase
After a $100 million renovation, Tel Aviv’s Jewish museum reopens.
EU-UK relationship has taken a new hit as a result of comments about a vaccine ban.
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
VALUE OF ONLINE DEGREES IN MEDICAL PROFESSION
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
News3 weeks ago
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
-
News3 weeks ago
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
-
Tennis3 weeks ago
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
VALUE OF ONLINE DEGREES IN MEDICAL PROFESSION
-
News3 weeks ago
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
-
News3 weeks ago
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
-
News3 weeks ago
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
-
Tennis3 weeks ago
Nadal beats a 2-set lead in Australia against Tsitsipas
-
Sports3 weeks ago
In the Australian semis, Muchova upsets Barty and faces Brady
-
Tennis3 weeks ago
Osaka Targets 4th Australian Open Final Slam Title
-
Travel7 days ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
Education3 weeks ago
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Ford to spend $1B to move to electric cars at the German factory
You must be logged in to post a comment Login