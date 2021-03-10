News
Mexico will be heavily reliant on Chinese vaccines.
Mexico made a big bet on Chinese vaccines on Tuesday, without disclosing any information about their efficacy.
Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced that the Mexican government has concluded agreements for 12 million doses of the yet-to-be-approved Sinopharm vaccine and has expanded its contracts for Sinovac’s Coronavac vaccine to a total of 20 million doses.
Sinovac is already being delivered, with the maximum 20 million doses anticipated by July. Between March and June, Sinopharm vaccines will be delivered.
The limit of 32 million doses, plus at least 4 million doses of the CanSino vaccine, will overshadow Mexico’s approximate 5 million vaccine doses obtained from other sources so far.
Ebrard’s office, on the other hand, has consistently declined to answer questions about the Chinese shots’ efficacy.
Sinopharm has indicated that its vaccine is 79 percent effective based on interim results from clinical trials, but it, like other Chinese companies, has not publicly released data from late-stage clinical trials.
Experts in Hong Kong estimated the Sinovac vaccine’s efficacy to be about 51%. In Mexico, the shot has already been licensed for use.
The CanSino vaccine has been approved in Mexico and is said to have a 65.7 percent efficacy rate.
Mexico has obtained relatively limited doses of each of the six vaccines that have been approved for use. Mexico has only given out about 4.7 million doses of all vaccinations, a negligible number given the country’s 126 million people.
The government policy creates an unusual situation in which certain Mexicans, mostly in metropolitan areas, will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which has a 95% efficacy rate, while the majority will receive one of the Chinese vaccines, which has a much lower efficacy rate. Mexico has contracts for around 34 million Pfizer shot doses, but deliveries have been sluggish, with less than a tenth of that amount shipped so far.
Despite a scarcity of public data on China’s vaccines, concerns about their effectiveness and safety remain widespread in the countries that depend on them.
In more than 25 countries, vaccinations with Chinese vaccines have already started. None of the three vaccine candidates developed in China that have been tested in late-stage clinical trials have been made public.
Nearly 190,100 deaths have been reported in Mexico. Mexico, on the other hand, conducts so little research that government excess-death estimates say the actual toll was much higher than 220,000 at the start of January, when the government stopped disclosing that information. About 2.1 million cases have been confirmed by testing.
Why Eddie Jones Is in a Worrying Position as He Prepares England for 2023 World Cup
Position Sizing: The Most Important and Least Understood Part of the Trading Process.
Sudan is being urged by the United States to establish a government that is inclusive of all people.
After Myanmar police used brutality against protesters, protesters changed their tactics.
Prosecutors in the United States claim that Honduras’ president assisted in drug trafficking.
Mexico will be heavily reliant on Chinese vaccines.
As case numbers rise, Iraqi pilgrims defy virus protocols. an increase
After a $100 million renovation, Tel Aviv’s Jewish museum reopens.
EU-UK relationship has taken a new hit as a result of comments about a vaccine ban.
Greenpeace is protesting the European Central Bank’s (ECB) loans to carbon-intensive industries.
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
List of Required Skills to Work with Taxes
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
VALUE OF ONLINE DEGREES IN MEDICAL PROFESSION
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
Business4 weeks ago
List of Required Skills to Work with Taxes
-
News3 weeks ago
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
-
News3 weeks ago
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
-
Tennis3 weeks ago
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
VALUE OF ONLINE DEGREES IN MEDICAL PROFESSION
-
News3 weeks ago
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
-
News3 weeks ago
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
-
News3 weeks ago
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
-
Tennis3 weeks ago
Nadal beats a 2-set lead in Australia against Tsitsipas
-
Education3 weeks ago
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
In the Australian semis, Muchova upsets Barty and faces Brady
-
Tennis3 weeks ago
Osaka Targets 4th Australian Open Final Slam Title
-
Travel6 days ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
You must be logged in to post a comment Login