What are the Most Common Mobile Marketing Mistakes and How to avoid them?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Today is the time when every business is shifting their focus of branding and promotions towards mobile marketing campaigns because it is bringing them significant rewards. But there are many few others who even after trying so many mobile marketing tricks, they didn’t earn much benefit from that. This is all because of their silly and unnecessary mistakes which they are making while running their mobile marketing campaign.

Here we are talking about the android push notification mobile marketing strategy which is failing for many marketing experts and for which they don’t know anything about. Now if you are one of those, then you have reached the right place because today we are going to provide you the most common mobile marketing mistakes which you are making continuously even without realizing it.

So, let’s checkout some of these and their optimum solutions as well:

#You Are Using the Same Online Advertising Habits:

The most common mistake which you are making again and again in your mobile marketing advertising campaign is following the same traditional online advertising trends. Here you certainly need to understand that your audience generally behaves differently in the mobile application environment as comparative to the desktop computers or laptops as well.

Now when you are going to send the android push notifications, all you need to focus on catching the momentum rather than being too exclusive. Here try to deliver some valuable content in your short & crisp push notification message that will eventually get you more app engagements and more business as well.

#You Are Avoiding The Small Screen Size:

The next thing which you are definitely missing here is not considering the different viewability of both computer and mobile screen. Always remember both desktop screen and mobile screen give different viewing experiences of push notifications to the users.

Apart from that, push notifications also appear differently when you send it on iOS mobile devices and on android mobile devices as well. So, next time when you are going to launch the android push notification on your users devices then don’t forget to have a preview before dressing the send button. This way you will be able to provide the best view of your push notifications that you have sent on users devices.

#You Are Not Considering User Experience:

When you send push notifications on your users devices then they might be facing different experiences with your android push notifications. Here some of the users might be getting frustrated by seeing your regular push notification messages while others might be getting bored by hearing the same thing from you again and again. All these things mostly result in abandonment of mobile apps by many users which you also might be facing right now.

So, here you need to consider every user’s experience so that you can perform better whenever you are planning to launch the next slot of push notifications on your users android devices. Thus by strategizing your new push notifications mobile marketing campaign based on your users previous experiences, you can certainly hit the bull’s eye in no time.

#You Are Not Targeting Right Audience:

Marketers often make this mistake by showing their ads to every common user who doesn’t even care about your product. By doing this, you are not only spending the extravagant expenditure on your marketing campaigns but also spoiling your brand image as well.

For making this mistake correct, firstly you are required to analyze your data well. Then only target those users who belong to your product category. Further, send these segments users only relevant content to which they can easily relate. By doing this, here you are going to save your funds and you will be able to target the right audience at the right time.

#You Are Using Inferior Content:

It has always been said that your content is the soul of your whole marketing campaign irrespective of the fact that which marketing platform you are using. Now here when we are talking about the android push notifications mobile marketing strategy then again your content should be the main aspect of this whole marketing campaign.

Although in push notifications strategy, the limit of using words is very low. But this is exact where you need to show your skill and shine as well. So, while planning your android push notification strategy, choose your words intelligently which should be sharp, crisp and to the point as well.

Conclusion:

Here in this content, we have provided you with a few ideas about the common mistakes which you were making during your mobile marketing campaign and that you might have never realized. So, check these silly mistakes of your android push notifications mobile marketing campaign and their solutions as well which have been provided to you along with these. Here everything is based on thorough analysis and careful planning as well. Thus, don’t ever avoid these two things for the better growth of your venture.