Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Netherlands has been the latest country to halt use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine due to safety concerns.

There is no evidence of a connection between the vaccine and cases of blood clots, according to the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency.

AstraZeneca vaccines have been fully halted in eight countries so far.

The EMA claims that the number of cases of clotting in vaccinated people is “no higher than the number seen in the general population.”

According to AstraZeneca, about 17 million people in the EU and the UK have received the vaccine, with less than 40 cases of blood clots recorded as of last week.

The Dutch government stated that the move was taken as a measure and would continue until at least March 29.

In response to allegations of blood clotting in Norway, the Irish Republic took similar measures. Inoculations with the vaccine have been stopped in Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Iceland, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Thailand. As a precaution, many European countries, including Italy and Austria, have banned the use of some batches of the medication.

The vaccine may be given out again, according to the EMA, which is conducting an investigation of blood clot events.

Proof “does not indicate” the vaccine causes clots, according to the UK medicines regulator, who advised people in the country to get the vaccine when requested.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford vaccine group that produced the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, told the BBC’s Today programme that there was “very reassuring evidence” that “no rise in a blood clot phenomenon here in the UK, where most of the doses in Europe [have] been given so far.”

Finland has conducted a “careful review” and found no evidence of an elevated risk, he said.

“It’s absolutely important that we don’t have a problem with people not getting vaccines and that we have the balance of a huge risk – a proven risk of Covid – against what appears to be no signal of a problem so far from the data that we’ve received from the regulators,” he said.

Despite the fact that large numbers of people are being vaccinated at a rapid pace around the world, some of them will become ill for reasons unrelated to the vaccine.

These pauses aren’t because the AstraZeneca vaccine is dangerous to administer. It’s to give researchers time to figure out why a small number of people who received the shot recently have formed blood clots.

When an illness arises soon after vaccination, it’s natural to wonder whether the shot played a role.

However, there is no suggestion or proof that the vaccine was involved or responsible.

More than 11 million people in the UK have now received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with no reports of increased deaths or blood clots. The European Medicines Agency has also approved the vaccine, arguing that its advantages are evident. Covid is risky, and vaccination will save lives.

The Dutch government said in a statement that it was acting as a precaution after reports from Denmark and Norway of potentially serious side effects.

According to the Reuters news agency, the Dutch drug watchdog Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb later said that ten cases of potential adverse side effects had been registered in the Netherlands.

“Any questions regarding the vaccine cannot be tolerated,” said Health Minister Hugo de Jonge. “We need to double-check something, so we’ll take a break for now.”

Mr de Jonge said he hoped the suspension would last “no more than a couple of weeks” on a Monday morning talk show, adding, “We need vaccinations to be able to put this nasty time behind us.”

The Dutch vaccine program will now be postponed as a result of Sunday’s announcement.

Authorities had pre-ordered 12 million AstraZeneca doses, with about 300,000 injections expected in the coming two weeks.

What did AstraZeneca have to say about it?

It stated that there was no evidence that the vaccine increased the risk of clotting.

It said 15 cases of deep-vein thrombosis (DVT) – a blood clot in a vein – and 22 cases of pulmonary embolism – a blood clot that has reached the lungs – had been identified among those who had been vaccinated across the EU and the UK.

These statistics were “much smaller than would be expected to occur spontaneously in a general population of this size,” according to AstraZeneca, and were “similar among other approved Covid-19 vaccines.”

“Given the severity of the pandemic, we’re going beyond and beyond normal procedures for safety monitoring of approved drugs in disclosing vaccine incidents to ensure public safety,” said Ann Taylor, the firm’s chief medical officer.