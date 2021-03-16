Entertainment
Chadwick Boseman has been nominated for an Academy Award posthumously.
Chadwick Boseman was nominated for an Academy Award for his last role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on Monday, half a year after his death.
While the best actor nomination was widely anticipated, it was still historic. Boseman is the first Black actor to be nominated for an Oscar after his death. Steven Yeun (“Minari”), Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), and Gary Oldman (“Mank”) were also nominated.
Only James Dean, Spencer Tracy, Peter Finch, Ralph Richardson, Massimo Troisi, and Heath Ledger have been nominated since their deaths. Finch for his performance in 1976’s “Network” and Ledger for his performance in 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”
Jeanne Eagels’ role in the 1929 film “The Letter” won her a posthumous nomination for the second Academy Awards.
Many believe Boseman will take home the award for his “best performance of his life.” He also won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama last month. Taylor Simone Ledward, Boseman’s widow, accepted the award on his behalf.
Boseman died of colon cancer in August of last year, at the age of 43. Three months later, Netflix released the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Boseman plays Levee, an ambitious trumpeter whose hopes come crashing down during a recording session at a white-owned record label with Ma Rainey (Viola Davis).
Boseman also starred in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” as a US soldier in the Vietnam War, a role for which he earned critical acclaim. The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominated Boseman posthumously for his roles in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods,” both of which he played.
The Academy Awards are covered in detail.
None of Boseman’s collaborators on either film said they were aware of his illness until after his death. In 2016, he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.
This is Boseman’s first Academy Award nomination.
The effect of the pandemic cancer screening delay is being examined by researchers.
As ministers meet in Tokyo, Japan and the United States will discuss China’s concerns.
Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, has proposed a $10 billion strategy to get out of bankruptcy.
Glenn Close and ‘Da 5 Bloods’ were among the Oscar snubs.
NCAA women’s field is topped by Stanford, while NC State is seeded first.
Schools debating whether or not to put students in closer quarters
China has issued emergency approval to a fourth COVID-19 vaccine.
Advocates hope for a Biden drive on gun legislation, but the odds are bleak.
Ex-Marine battles spying charges after being detained in Iran.
Chadwick Boseman has been nominated for an Academy Award posthumously.
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
News4 weeks ago
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
-
News4 weeks ago
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
-
News4 weeks ago
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
-
News4 weeks ago
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
-
News4 weeks ago
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
-
Travel2 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
Nadal beats a 2-set lead in Australia against Tsitsipas
-
News3 weeks ago
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
-
News4 weeks ago
Japan launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the midst of availability issues
-
Sports4 weeks ago
In the Australian semis, Muchova upsets Barty and faces Brady
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Ford to spend $1B to move to electric cars at the German factory
-
Education4 weeks ago
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login