News
China has issued emergency approval to a fourth COVID-19 vaccine.
China has added to its arsenal by approving a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, created by the head of the country’s Center for Disease Control.
According to the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology, Gao Fu, the head of China’s CDC, led the production of a protein subunit vaccine that was approved by regulators last week for emergency use.
It’s the fourth time such a vaccine has been approved for emergency use. For general usage, China has authorized four vaccines produced by three Chinese firms.
Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and the Chinese Academy of Sciences partnered on the vaccine. According to the statement, the team completed phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials in October of last year and is currently performing the final phase of trials in Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Indonesia.
On March 1, the vaccine was approved for use in Uzbekistan.
In that it teaches the body to identify the spike protein that covers the surface of the coronavirus vaccine, the protein subunit vaccine is similar to many other vaccines that have been accepted internationally, but the difference is in how it tells the body to recognize the protein. Scientists cultivate a non-toxic version of the protein in cells, purify it, and then assemble it into a vaccine, which is then injected.
Clinical research evidence demonstrating effectiveness or safety are not widely available in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The details could not be shared at this time, according to a company spokesperson, but the company was actively providing the information to health authorities.
Despite having four vaccines approved for general use, China has been slow to vaccinate its 1.4 billion citizens. According to government officials at a press conference in Beijing on Monday, 64.98 million doses of vaccines have been administered.
So far, China has vaccinated what it considers to be key communities, such as health-care personnel, border guards, and customs officers, as well as particular industries chosen by the government. The elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are a second category that has been noticeably missing in contrast to many other nations.
The vaccinations were historically restricted to adults 18-59 years old due to a lack of clinical trial evidence for those above that age, but the government appears to be signalling that the restrictions are being lifted. “We will conduct mass vaccination of related populations as soon as possible,” Li Bin, a vice chair of the National Health Commission, said on Monday.
Over the weekend, China’s official Xinhua News Agency announced that local health centers in Beijing began offering the vaccines to those aged 60 and up in some neighborhoods.
The effect of the pandemic cancer screening delay is being examined by researchers.
As ministers meet in Tokyo, Japan and the United States will discuss China’s concerns.
Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, has proposed a $10 billion strategy to get out of bankruptcy.
Glenn Close and ‘Da 5 Bloods’ were among the Oscar snubs.
NCAA women’s field is topped by Stanford, while NC State is seeded first.
Schools debating whether or not to put students in closer quarters
China has issued emergency approval to a fourth COVID-19 vaccine.
Advocates hope for a Biden drive on gun legislation, but the odds are bleak.
Ex-Marine battles spying charges after being detained in Iran.
Chadwick Boseman has been nominated for an Academy Award posthumously.
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
Nadal beats a 2-set lead in Australia against Tsitsipas
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
News4 weeks ago
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
-
News4 weeks ago
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
-
News4 weeks ago
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
-
News4 weeks ago
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
-
News4 weeks ago
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
Nadal beats a 2-set lead in Australia against Tsitsipas
-
Travel2 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
News4 weeks ago
Japan launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the midst of availability issues
-
News3 weeks ago
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Ford to spend $1B to move to electric cars at the German factory
-
Education4 weeks ago
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
In the Australian semis, Muchova upsets Barty and faces Brady
You must be logged in to post a comment Login