Entertainment
Complete list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards
Complete list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards:
Best picture: “The Father”; “Judas and the Black Messiah”; “Mank”; “Minari”; “Nomadland”; “Promising Young Woman”; “Sound of Metal”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Best actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Steven Yeun, “Minari.”
Best actress: Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”; Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”
Best supporting actor: Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami…”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”; LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
Best supporting actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Olivia Colman, “The Father”; Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”; Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari.”
Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”; Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”; David Fincher, “Mank”; Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”; Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round.”
Original screenplay: “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Shaka King and Will Berson; “Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung; “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell; “Sound of Metal,” Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; “Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin.
Adapted screenplay: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”; Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”; Kemp Powers, “One Night in Miami…”; Ramin Bahrani, “The White Tigers.”
Animated feature: “Onward”; “Over the Moon”; “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”; “Soul”; “Wolfwalkers.”
Original score: “Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard; “Mank,″ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross; ”Minari,” Emile Mosseri; “News of the World,” James Newton Howard; and “Soul,″ Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste.
Original song: “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”; “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”; “Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”; “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”; and “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Cinematography: “Judas and the Black Messiah”; “Mank”; “News of the World”; “Nomadland”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Costume design: The nominees for best costume design: Alexandra Byrne, “Emma”; Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Trish Summerville, “Mank”; Bina Daigeler “Mulan”; Massimo Cantini Parrini “Pinocchio.
Animated short film: “Burrow”; “Genius Loci”; “If Anything Happens I Love You”; “Opera”; “Yes-People.”
Live action short film: “Feeling Through”; “The Letter Room”; “The Present”; “Two Distant Strangers”; “White Eye.”
Documentary feature: “Collective”; “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution”; “The Mole Agent”; “My Octopus Teacher”; “Time.”
Documentary short subject: “Colette”; “A Concerto Is a Conversation”; “Do Not Split”; “Hunger Ward”; “A Love Song for Latasha.”
International film: “Quo Vadis, Aida?”, Bosnia and Herzegovina; “Another Round,” Denmark ; “Better Days,” Hong Kong; “Collective,” Romania; “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Tunisia.
Sound: “Greyhound”; “Mank”; “News of the World”; “Soul”; “Sound of Metal.”
Production design: “The Father”; “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; “Mank”; “News of the World”; “Tenet.”
Film editing: “The Father”; “Nomadland”; “Promising Young Woman”; “Sound of Metal”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Makeup and hairstyling: “Emma”; “Hillbilly Elegy”; “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; “Mank”; “Pinocchio.”
Visual effects: “Love and Monsters”; “The Midnight Sky”; “Mulan”; “The One and Only Ivan”; “Tenet.”
Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr., and Chloe Zhao react to their Oscar nominations.
Three people are killed when a car hits nine people in a homeless camp in San Diego.
Interior approves Haaland, making him the first Native American Cabinet member.
Complete list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards
Two people have been charged with assaulting a Capitol officer who died in a riot.
Vatican refuses to bless gay marriages, claiming that God “cannot bless sin.”
The road show starts with Vice President Harris and Jill Biden promoting the aid initiative.
GOP fears risk virus fight: ‘I don’t need the vaccine.’
Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Myanmar has proclaimed martial law in order to ‘legitimize’ its strategies.
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
Nadal beats a 2-set lead in Australia against Tsitsipas
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
News4 weeks ago
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
-
News4 weeks ago
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
-
News4 weeks ago
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
-
News4 weeks ago
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
Nadal beats a 2-set lead in Australia against Tsitsipas
-
Travel2 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
News4 weeks ago
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
-
News3 weeks ago
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
-
News4 weeks ago
Japan launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the midst of availability issues
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Ford to spend $1B to move to electric cars at the German factory
-
Education4 weeks ago
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
In the Australian semis, Muchova upsets Barty and faces Brady
You must be logged in to post a comment Login