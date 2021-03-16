News
Interior approves Haaland, making him the first Native American Cabinet member.
The Senate on Monday confirmed New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as interior secretary, making her the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department and the first to lead the federal agency that has wielded influence over the nation’s tribes for nearly two centuries.
Haaland was confirmed by a 51-40 vote, the narrowest margin yet for a Cabinet nomination by President Joe Biden. Four Republicans voted yes: Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
Democrats and tribal groups hailed Haaland’s confirmation as historic, saying her selection means that Indigenous people — who lived in North America before the United States was created — will for the first time see a Native American lead the powerful department where decisions on relations with the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes are made. Interior also oversees a host of other issues, including energy development on public lands and waters, national parks and endangered species.
“Rep. Haaland’s confirmation represents a gigantic step forward in creating a government that represents the full richness and diversity of this country,″ said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
“Native Americans for far too long have been neglected at the Cabinet level and in so many other places,″ Schumer said.
Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo and a 35th-generation resident of New Mexico, thanked hundreds of supporters at a virtual party hosted by Native American organizations.
Her confirmation shows that tribal members are “visible” and being taken seriously, Haaland said after the vote. “And no, it should not have taken more than 200 years for a Native person to take the helm at Interior, or even be a Cabinet secretary for that matter.”
Haaland said she was “ready to roll up my sleeves” so Interior can play its part in Biden’s plan to “build back better” and “responsibly manage our natural resources to protect them for future generations.″
Haaland’s nomination has been closely watched by tribal communities across the country, with some virtual parties drawing hundreds of people to watch her two-day confirmation hearing last month.
Supporters projected a photo of Haaland, a two-term congresswoman who represents greater Albuquerque, on the side of the Interior building in downtown Washington with text that read “Our Ancestors’ Dreams Come True.”
Many Native Americans see Haaland, 60, as someone who will elevate their voices and protect the environment and tribes’ rights. Her selection break a two-century pattern of non-Native officials, mostly male, serving as the top federal official over American Indian affairs. The federal government often worked to dispossess tribes of their land and, until recently, to assimilate them into white culture.
“It is long past time that an American Indian serve as the secretary of the Interior,” said Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, the nation’s oldest and largest tribal organization.
“The nation needs her leadership and vision to help lead our response to climate change, to steward our lands and cultural resources and to ensure that across the federal government, the United States lives up to its trust and treaty obligations to tribal nations and our citizens,″ Sharp said.
Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, called Haaland’s confirmation “an unprecedented and monumental day for all first people of this country. Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud we are to see one of our own confirmed to serve in this high-level position.″
Haaland’s confirmation “sets us on a better path to righting the wrongs of the past with the federal government and inspires hope in our people, especially our young people,″ Nez added.
Not everyone was celebrating. Some Republican senators have criticized Haaland’s views on oil drilling and other energy development as “radical” and extreme, citing her opposition to the Keystone XL oil pipeline and her support for the Green New Deal, a sweeping, if mostly aspirational, policy to address climate change and income inequality.
Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said Haaland’s “extreme views” and support of “catastrophic legislation” such as the Green New Deal would make her confirmation as interior secretary disastrous, harming America’s energy supply and economy.
“American jobs are being sacrificed in the name of the Biden agenda, and Rep. Haaland couldn’t defend it,″ Barrasso said last week, referring to decisions by Biden to reject the Keystone XL pipeline and impose a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands.
Barrasso also faulted Haaland’s support for continued protection for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region of the Rocky Mountains, despite a recommendation by the Fish and Wildlife Service that about 700 bears in parts of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho no longer need protections.
“Rep. Haaland has chosen to ignore the science and the scientists of the very department that she is now nominated to lead,″ Barrasso said, calling on Interior to remove protections for the grizzly under the Endangered Species Act.
Barrasso and several other Western senators missed the vote, citing a severe winter storm that dumped 3 feet of snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, causing multiple flight cancellations. Fellow Wyoming Republican Cynthia Lummis and Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper of Colorado also missed the vote.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said she appreciates Haaland’s leadership in the House on a range of issues, adding that Haaland’s status as a Native American “will give us an extra advantage on (tribal) issues that are so important to Indian Country overall.″
Murkowski said she had “some real misgivings” about Haaland because of her views on oil drilling and other energy issues, but said Native Alaskans, an important constituency in her rural state, had urged her to back Haaland.
Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr., and Chloe Zhao react to their Oscar nominations.
Three people are killed when a car hits nine people in a homeless camp in San Diego.
Interior approves Haaland, making him the first Native American Cabinet member.
Complete list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards
Two people have been charged with assaulting a Capitol officer who died in a riot.
Vatican refuses to bless gay marriages, claiming that God “cannot bless sin.”
The road show starts with Vice President Harris and Jill Biden promoting the aid initiative.
GOP fears risk virus fight: ‘I don’t need the vaccine.’
Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Myanmar has proclaimed martial law in order to ‘legitimize’ its strategies.
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
News4 weeks ago
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
-
News4 weeks ago
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
-
News4 weeks ago
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
-
Travel2 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
News4 weeks ago
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
-
News4 weeks ago
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
Nadal beats a 2-set lead in Australia against Tsitsipas
-
News3 weeks ago
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Ford to spend $1B to move to electric cars at the German factory
-
Education4 weeks ago
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
-
News4 weeks ago
Japan launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the midst of availability issues
-
Sports4 weeks ago
In the Australian semis, Muchova upsets Barty and faces Brady
You must be logged in to post a comment Login