NCAA women’s field is topped by Stanford, while NC State is seeded first.

Share Pin 0 Shares

In the women’s NCAA Tournament, UConn is seeded first, as it always is. Stanford and South Carolina are both familiar with the region.

It’s a new day for North Carolina State University. And although the Huskies are used to their place in the bracket, coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for the coronavirus.

For the first time in the women’s tournament, N.C. State is a No. 1 seed, joining Stanford, South Carolina, and Connecticut on the top lines for the San Antonio-themed regions. When the field was announced Monday night, the Cardinal won the overall No. 1.

“Obviously, being the No. 1 seed is a great honor,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “You know me, I’d rather just remain a No. 2 and keep my head down.”

Tara VanDerveer, the head coach at Stanford, downplayed being the favorite.

She said, “What I really tell our team is that seeds don’t matter.” “It’s not like you get any bonus points for going to the gym.”

The most important thing, according to VanDerveer, is to be safe and ready to play. As part of the COVID-19 safety precautions, teams will be confined to hotels with the exception of going to practice or games.

Auriemma’s trip to Texas will be postponed. He’ll be alone for ten days before rejoining the team on March 24. COVID-19 testing was negative for the rest of UConn’s travel party.

Auriemma would miss the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament opener against High Point, one of four first-timers, as well as a likely second-round matchup against either Syracuse or South Dakota State.

“Right now, I’m a helpless bystander. He said, “I’m going to sit back and watch them do their thing.” ”In tournament play, (assistant coach Chris Dailey) is unbeaten. I don’t think you’ll find a coach with a better tournament record than she does.”

Although the coronavirus caused several scheduling delays during the regular season, it appears that the majority of the teams in the field arrived at the tournament in good health.

Stanford, which will play Utah Valley in its season opener, has been through a lot this season due to the coronavirus. After Santa Clara County health officials declared in late November that all contact sports would be banned, the team had to play on the road for nine weeks.

The Cardinal are the top seed in the Alamo area, searching for their third national championship. Other regions include Hemisfair, Mercado, and River Walk.

Earning one of the top 16 seeds used to guarantee a team a home-court advantage in the first two rounds of the tournament, but that won’t be the case this March. Because of the pandemic, every game will be played in San Antonio, with the final four rounds taking place at the Alamodome.

With a dozen teams capable of winning the championship, this might be one of the most open tournaments ever. This year’s Associated Press women’s basketball poll included five No. 1 teams, including the Huskies, who ended the season at No. 1.

The national semifinals will be held on April 2, followed by the championship game on April 4.

Tennessee has now reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last 39 years. Stony Brook, Utah Valley, and Bradley will join High Point as NCAA rookies.

Notre Dame’s streak of 24 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances came to an end. The Irish were one of the tournament’s first four teams to exit. Houston, DePaul, and Oklahoma followed them just outside the field.

With eight teams, the ACC is well served even without Notre Dame. Each of the SEC and Big Ten conferences had seven schools. The Big 12 had five, while the Pac-12 had six.

Despite the fact that there was no tournament last season due to the flu, Baylor is still the defending champion. Coach Kim Mulkey’s team isn’t the same as the one that won the championship, but it’s still a talented group that won the Big 12 regular season and conference tournaments.

In UConn’s field, the Lady Bears are the No. 2 seed.

The other three two seeds — Louisville, Texas A&M, and Maryland — were also considered for the one line at one point.

Nina King, chair of the NCAA selection committee, said, “We did have a lot of teams, a lot of debate about who are the four who are just right for the one side.”