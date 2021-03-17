News
Bulgaria, US seize millions of counterfeit dollars, euros
Authorities said Tuesday that they confiscated high-quality forged banknotes made at a printing office at a university in Bulgaria’s capital.
Bulgarian police arrested two people and confiscated a printing machine and equipment for printing currency, as well as large quantities of counterfeit US dollar and euro notes, in a joint operation with the US Secret Service.
“The confiscated currency has a large value. The evidence points to significant criminal activity,” said Sofia police chief Georgi Hadzhiev on Tuesday.
According to the prosecutor’s office, the amount of counterfeit money recovered is $4 million and 3.6 million euros.
The two suspects are believed to be part of a wider criminal organization that traffics counterfeit dollars to Ukraine and euros to Western Europe.
Bulgaria, US seize millions of counterfeit dollars, euros
The virus-affected Dutch election is down to the wire; Rutte is the favorite.
Papua New Guinea, which is infected with the COVID-19 virus, receives vaccines from Australia.
In the face of a deadly crackdown, Myanmarese demonstrators refuse to give up.
A multilingual team is assisting Berlin immigrants in their battle against the coronavirus.
According to the report, white supremacist propaganda increased in 2020.
Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage has been declared illegal by a court.
In talks in Seoul, top US officials consider North Korea’s choices.
The birthplace of the rebellion in war-torn Syria seethes ten years later.
For the second year in a row, St. Patrick’s Day will be mostly virtual in New York City.
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
Japan launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the midst of availability issues
Nadal beats a 2-set lead in Australia against Tsitsipas
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
News4 weeks ago
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
-
News4 weeks ago
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
-
News4 weeks ago
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
-
News4 weeks ago
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
-
News4 weeks ago
Japan launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the midst of availability issues
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
Nadal beats a 2-set lead in Australia against Tsitsipas
-
News4 weeks ago
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
-
Travel2 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
News4 weeks ago
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
-
Sports4 weeks ago
In the Australian semis, Muchova upsets Barty and faces Brady
-
Education4 weeks ago
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
Osaka Targets 4th Australian Open Final Slam Title
You must be logged in to post a comment Login