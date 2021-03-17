News
After allegations of assault, a Berlin theater manager resigns.
In the wake of allegations of bullying and sexual abuse by women, the manager of a famous Berlin theater has stepped down.
On Tuesday, Klaus Doerr announced his departure from Berlin’s Volksbühne theater. He said he acknowledges “absolute responsibility for the charges made against me” and that he was stepping down in compliance with the city council.
“I sincerely regret if my actions, gestures, or glances caused any harm to employees,” Doerr said in a statement released by the theater.
He also expressed regret for not succeeding in “creating an open environment vulnerable to discrimination” inside the theatre, which would have required workers to come forward with grievances in a confidential manner.
Employees had “documented incidents of abuse of authority, bullying, verbal violence, and sexual harassment,” according to Klaus Lederer, the city government’s culture minister.
Officials met with the women in question in late January, and a meeting with Doerr earlier this month was still being assessed, he said.
In 2018, Doerr, a veteran theater boss, took over at the Volksbuehne.
No one lodged a lawsuit against Doerr before he was named, according to Lederer’s department. That changed in January, when a letter detailing grievances was sent to a counseling office for people working in the film, television, theatre, and music industries, which was founded in 2018.
