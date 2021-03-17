PDFBear: Unlock Your PDF Files in Seconds

Share Pin 0 Shares

The implementation of work from home and remote learning made the increasing popularity of PDF possible. It is now used as the most preferred document type in sending information. With everything becoming online, it is understandable when you practice some precautionary methods to secure your profile, information about your company, and even your hard-earned teaching and learning documents.

PDF allows you to put security restrictions. You can choose between setting a password to access the document or limit the editing capabilities of the viewer. But there are instances that you have to unlock your PDF files when sharing them with other people. While securing a PDF file is necessary, you might experience difficulty in distributing the document online. It will prohibit the receiving person from opening and editing the file. Well, worry not! Here’s PDFBear to unlock your PDF files in seconds.

How to unlock PDF using PDFBear?

PDFBear is an online tool designed to provide you with all your PDF-related needs. Not only can it merge, transform, or extract, but it can also unlock PDF file. This only means that you can delete the security restrictions you have previously set whenever you want.

An encrypted file might be a hassle for many people, so the unlock function of PDFBear will help you remove the document’s password conveniently and quickly. When the password has been deleted, you can now easily share the pdf file with your trusted friends or colleagues. Unlike in the unlocked file where they can only view, they are now given access to all editing options.

You don’t need to exert too much of your time and effort in using this online tool. Only a working gadget and internet are necessary. You probably won’t need to lift a finger because of its straightforward interface and indicated instructions. If you are looking for the best solution in unlocking your PDF files, then consider that as solved. After a few seconds, you can readily save and share your unlocked file. So here are the four easy steps to make use of the unlock PDF feature:

Choose and upload the protected file. Type the associated password. For the process to begin, click the “Unlock PDF”. In seconds, the decrypted file is ready for download.

Why is PDFBear the perfect tool to unlock your PDF files?

There are hundreds of tools available on the web to satisfy your needs and help ease your mind. I know for sure that you are having a hard time choosing which specific tool is the best among this pool of options.

Determining the most suitable tool might be a challenging task for you. Not to mention, the time it will also take you to understand the interface of the chosen tool. You might have been spending an hour or two just to find the best answer to your unlocking problems. PDFBear is the perfect tool because of all the features and benefits it offers. It has everything you need, want, and more from an online PDF tool.

A web-based application

Since PDFBear is a web-based application, a network connection is the only requirement for you to utilize it. You can run the online tool using a web browser, which makes the various features available for use anywhere and anytime. This means that people from different parts of the world can merge, compress, convert, and unlock PDF documents at their preferred time and convenience.

Accessible from different platforms

You are probably using your mobile gadget to visit PDFBear. And you are now planning to transfer your encrypted file from your computer to the mobile device you are currently using. It’s time-consuming, right? Why not use your computer to access this online-based tool instead of your phone?

Yes, it is possible!

PDFBear is accessible from different gadgets. The type of platform, whether a phone or computer, will not hinder you from using the features offered by this tool. PDFBear can also serve you regardless of the type of operating system you are using. A Mac, Linus, or Microsoft Windows user can remove the password of your PDF file.

Free of charge

What better way to unlock your PDF documents than do it without spending a single centavo, right?

You might have a tight budget, but you suddenly encounter the need to unlock your PDF files. Your friend might have advised you to go to a technician, but it’s too costly. So, you settled searching on google the best tool to solve your problem.

PDFBear won’t disappoint you. Its features are available without letting you spend any amount of money. It just saved you from stealing some part of your allowance just to unlock an encrypted document.

Ensures data security and privacy

The system of PDFBear ensures your data security and privacy. The data you used during the process are safe from unauthorized access of people and even machines. This online tool performs this by automatically deleting all the files you uploaded, downloaded, and edited from the server. All these files last only an hour on the server after you have finished using them.

Takeaway

PDFBear is the best tool to efficiently remove the password of a PDF file. You can now practice encrypting your file for safety without worrying if you still have the opportunity to unlock it. This online tool offers a convenient decryption process whenever necessary. Try it out for all PDF unlocking and other PDF needs today!