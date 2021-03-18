Biden’s remark about Putin was deemed “very evil” by the Kremlin.

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Kremlin slammed US President Joe Biden’s remarks regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, threatening to reconsider its approach to relations with the US.

Russia announced on Wednesday that it would recall its ambassador to Washington for consultations after Vice President Joe Biden was asked in an interview whether he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is a serial killer and replied, “I do.”

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, called Trump’s comment a “very poor statement” that made it clear that “he doesn’t want to normalize relations.”

“We will proceed accordingly,” Peskov said in a press conference call, adding that “nothing like that has ever happened before.” He refused to say if Russia could go so far as to break diplomatic relations with the US.

Biden’s “boorish speech,” according to Konstantin Kosachev, a deputy speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house, marks a turning point.

Kosachev said, “These judgments are inadmissible for a statesman of his rank.” “Under no conditions are such statements permissible. They always result in a sharp escalation of our bilateral ties.”

“If the American side fails to give clarification and excuse,” Kosachev warned, Russia’s response will not be limited to recalling the Russian ambassador. He wouldn’t say what other steps the Kremlin would take.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the US for taking bilateral relations to a “dead end,” adding that “we are interested in avoiding their irreversible degradation, if the Americans are aware of the related risks,” while announcing the decision to recall the Russian ambassador in Washington.

“We will be clear, we will speak out on places where we have concerns, and it will definitely be, as the president said last night — certainly, the Russians will be kept responsible for the acts that they have taken,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in response to the Russian move on Wednesday.

The tough comments come after a declassified report from the US National Intelligence Director’s Office found that President Vladimir Putin allowed influence operations to help Donald Trump win the presidential election last November.

When asked about the declassified article, Biden said, “(Putin) will pay a price.”

After Moscow’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, election meddling, hacking attacks, and, most recently, the jailing of Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whom he blamed on the Kremlin, Russia’s relations with the United States and the European Union have already sunk to post-Cold War lows. The allegations were dismissed by Russian authorities.