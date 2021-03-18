News
For the time being, the Jan. 6 commission is stalled due to political bickering.
Democrats and Republicans are divided about the scope and structure of a study that would revisit the deadly attack and determine former President Donald Trump’s position, so legislation forming an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurgency at the US Capitol is stalled for now.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has advocated for the committee, which will be modeled after the commission that investigated the attacks on New York and Washington on September 11, 2001. But, unlike 9/11, which brought Democrats and Republicans closer together almost two decades ago, Trump’s supporters have pushed a wedge between them, even on the simple issue of what should be investigated.
It’s a symptom of Congress’s political divisions, but also of a legislative branch suffering from the Trump era’s aftermath, with legislators struggling to find common ground, or a common set of evidence, even after a mob broke into the Capitol and threatened their lives.
Democrats accuse Republicans of inciting the riots by aiding and abetting Trump’s election deceptions — many signed onto a failed lawsuit challenging Joe Biden’s victory — and challenge whether GOP politicians were involved with the rioters. Some Republicans, such as Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, have downplayed the attack’s seriousness.
“The scope of the issue is the problem,” Pelosi said on Wednesday. “Were we going to try for the facts or are we going to pretend we don’t think something happened that day?”
Last month, Republicans slammed Pelosi’s commission plan, which would select a group of four Republicans and seven Democrats to “conduct an investigation of the specific facts and circumstances related to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol.” She has indicated that she is open to compromise on the commission’s partisan makeup, but she has taken a firm stance on the commission’s reach.
The bill makes no mention of Trump’s demands that his supporters who stormed the Capitol “fight like hell” to reverse his presidential election loss. Republicans, on the other hand, slammed the commission’s limited powers to investigate the insurgency’s roots. They also took issue with a series of findings in the bill that quoted FBI Director Christopher Wray as saying that racially motivated violent extremism, especially white supremacy, is one of the most important threats to national security.
The investigation, according to Republicans, could not only concentrate on what contributed to the Jan. 6 insurgency, but also on violence during demonstrations over police brutality in the summer of 2020 — a hot topic among GOP voters and an idea that Democrats argue is a diversion from the real causes of the violent assault.
In an interview with MSNBC, Pelosi said, “We can pass a bill, but that’s not the point.” “You want it to be bipartisan,” says the speaker. And it can’t be bipartisan if the aim is to avoid drawing any conclusions about what occurred that day as the foundation for how we’ll proceed with our investigation.”
Failure to establish a commission will leave it up to House and Senate committees to investigate what went wrong on Jan. 6, as some lawmakers prefer. These bipartisan hearings are well underway and have already reported issues with Capitol Police. However, they are unlikely to have the same stature and reputation as an independent inquiry.
It’s uncertain if the commission is in the midst of talks. According to a House Republican leadership aide, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is also pressing for Republicans to have fair representation on the panel and more subpoena power, similar to the 9/11 commission. The aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to address the private discussions, refused to comment on whether the reach of the investigation was still a sticking point.
Last month, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said the terminology is “artificial cherry picking,” and that the commission should either look narrowly at particular security failures in the Capitol or “potentially do something wider to investigate the full extent of political violence here in our country.”
A probe “with a hardwired political slant will never be valid in the eyes of the American people,” McConnell said.
If Pelosi goes ahead with the bill on a partisan basis, it would almost certainly face resistance in the Senate, where passage will require 60 votes, including 10 Republicans.
Senate Republicans questioned whether the commission had enough funding.
“My instinct is that this is not going to happen,” said Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee, which is conducting its own investigation. “Right now, I think the better way to do it is for the committees to keep working on it and try to come to faster conclusions.”
According to Blunt, a commission could take too long to produce recommendations that could strengthen Capitol security.
If the law isn’t updated, South Dakota Senator John Thune, the No. 2 Republican, believes the commission won’t be established.
“I hope it can be restarted,” Thune said, “but I guess they’ll have to look at how they can restructure it.”
Here’s How to Know if an Online Casino Is Legit
World stocks have risen in tandem with Wall Street in response to the Fed’s promise to raise interest rates.
For the time being, the Jan. 6 commission is stalled due to political bickering.
Biden’s remark about Putin was deemed “very evil” by the Kremlin.
Netherlands’ prime minister has won an election for the fourth time in a row.
Some people are saddened by the death of Tanzanian President John Magufuli, while others are furious.
The stalled EU-Turkey migrant deal has remained a model for 5 years.
Suu Kyi’s payments have been claimed as the Myanmar junta increases pressure on her.
Blinken calls on China to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.
AstraZeneca’s shot and blood clot connections are being reviewed by an EU regulator.
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
Japan launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the midst of availability issues
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Amid Olympic concerns, Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
News4 weeks ago
Large protests in Myanmar as a United Nations expert fears violence
-
News4 weeks ago
Politicking pandemic: Israel’s political sprint echoes the US
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
-
News4 weeks ago
Pfizer-BioNTech to get an additional 200 million COVID-19 shots to the EU
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
-
News4 weeks ago
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
-
News4 weeks ago
Millions suffer record cold without power; at least 20 dead
-
News4 weeks ago
Japan launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the midst of availability issues
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
Nadal beats a 2-set lead in Australia against Tsitsipas
-
Travel2 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
News4 weeks ago
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
-
Education4 weeks ago
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
In the Australian semis, Muchova upsets Barty and faces Brady
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
Osaka Targets 4th Australian Open Final Slam Title
You must be logged in to post a comment Login