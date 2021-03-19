Why are Piguet Audemar watches so expensive?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Audemars Piguet watches are extremely prestigious vintage watches that have been on the market for a long time. Yet this raises the question, “Why?” What makes these timepieces so unique?

In response to this query, there isn’t only one thing that could be mentioned. The watches are well-known for a variety of qualities, including their individuality and high quality.

Let’s take a look at some of the main features that distinguish these watches and make them worthwhile purchases, even at their hefty price tags.

They are costly to manufacture and grow.

If you think making a timepiece is easy, you couldn’t be more wrong! A community would devote hours or even days to an issue that had already been solved. They, on the other hand, want to do things differently, differently enough to call the piece “their own.” Highly qualified micro mechanical engineers map out watches with new modules and movements on the machine before developing them in today’s technological world. And, what’s more amazing, this phase could take years. Especially if the organisation wants to do something new.

Watch movements are not only expensive to design, but they are also costly to bring to work and last a lifetime, necessitating even further testing. The new calibre production could cost millions or billions of dollars.

Since it is not a gadget, designing a watch bracelet and case may be simpler than making movements. It’s even more complicated when engineers are dealing with forbearances that are often absent. High-quality materials are used in luxury watches like Audemars Piguet’s, and the best materials necessitate huge quantities of labour and meticulous manual attention.

The exterior finish of the Audemars Piguet Automatic Royal Oak Black Ceramic Watch, for example, has played a key role in its strange allure. The contrast between polished and satin-brushed surfaces, the meticulous beveling of all edges, and the resulting play of light would be impressive enough on its own – let alone when combined with the exceptional bracelet, in which each connection is a different size. Furthermore, the finishing is a piece of art in and of itself. A classic watch, such as an Audemars Piguet, can take anything from a few days to months or even years to make.

Buy Audemars Piguet With Bitcoin:

Given the above considerations, an Audemars Piguet Automatic watch is well worth the investment. Customers, on the other hand, often think only about the brand name. If that’s the case, there’s no risk in buying the watch because of the sentimental value it has for you. The current lineup of Audemars Piguet watches include Royal Oak, Royal Oak Tourbillon, Royal Oak Offshore, Millenary, Jules Audemars, Edward Piguet, Royal Oak Selfwinding and Code 11.59 and these watches you can buy Audemars Piguet with bitcoin.

Royal Oak

When it comes to Audemars Piguet, the Royal Oak is the first watch that comes to mind. The Royal Oak collection was first launched in 1972, and several versions have been released since then. Even though there are many replicas of an Audemars Piguet Automatic watch, it remains a highly coveted and in-demand timepiece.

Designer Gerald Genta was given just one day to construct Royal Oak’s one-of-a-kind watch for all occasions, which is a fascinating but little-known reality. He managed to do so, and his theory – “if the screws gripping the helmet’s faceplate are solid enough to keep water out, the same can be said for a watch” – proved to be right. As a result, Royal Oaks account for 90% of all AP watches sold today.

Whether it’s a 1975 Royal Oak or a more recent Tourbillon Chronograph Open-worked Royal Oak, an Audemars Piguet watch stands out among thousands of others. These classic watches are worth collecting because of the combination of luxurious and original styles, fine craftsmanship, high-quality materials, and a long history.

Conclusion

A copy of an Audemars Piguet watch is impossible to make with any amount of money. As a consequence, if you’re thinking of having one, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to wear it for years to come. Special timepieces, on the other hand, are out of reach for the majority of people. Only anyone as exceptional as the timepiece will wear an Audemars Piguet.