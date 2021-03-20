News
According to the UN, there is no foreign workers left in North Korea.
According to a UN spokesperson, the international organization in North Korea has been left without international employees, who are now operating remotely.
Despite pretending to be free of the coronavirus, North Korea has closed its borders as part of a comprehensive anti-pandemic response that included the expulsion of diplomats and foreign nationals.
The last two foreign UN staffers, both with the World Food Program, officially left Pyongyang earlier this week.
The United Nations office in New York, according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, is accessible and running, and continues to operate remotely for the benefit of the citizens of North Korea alongside local workers.
After more than a year in North Korea, U.N. foreign workers returned home to see their families, according to Dujarric, and are expected to return to Pyongyang as soon as the pandemic-related border closure for UN employees is lifted.
WFP operations will be conducted by local staff in Pyongyang and foreign staff operating remotely, according to Dujarric.
Several United Nations organisations, including the World Food Programme, the World Health Organisation, and UNICEF, have offices in North Korea. However, it is unclear when their foreign workers will be able to return.
North Korea’s assertion of zero cases has been questioned by experts. If there is a major outbreak, North Korea, whose public health care system is in shambles, may face a humanitarian crisis.
North Korea could receive 1.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccines manufactured in India during the first half of the year, according to an international health organization founded to facilitate global access to coronavirus vaccines. North Korea has a population of about 26 million people.
“The United Nations is working with the government to promote a COVAX vaccination program in the hopes that it will encourage workers to return and extend our support,” Dujarric said.
Along with U.N. sanctions and crop-killing natural disasters last year, North Korea’s unstable economy has been struck by a pandemic border shutdown that has significantly decreased its external trade.
“The strict COVID prevention measures have had an effect on humanitarian operations in (North Korea), resulting in reduced operational capability, stock outs of vital humanitarian supplies, and delays in the delivery of humanitarian programs,” said Dujarric.
Japan is shaken by a powerful earthquake, but there are no immediate reports of damage.
International spectators would be prohibited from attending the Tokyo Olympics.
As vaccines slip behind, Italy’s elderly are once again paying the bill.
In the midst of a migrant influx at the Mexican border, Biden is hot on his heels.
In a special election, Louisiana elects new members of the US House of Representatives.
According to the UN, there is no foreign workers left in North Korea.
An ex-UCLA coach has been sentenced to eight months in jail for defrauding the university’s admissions process.
In a plot to invade the Capitol, four men connected to the Proud Boys have been convicted.
The shootings at a spa may be the first time Georgia’s hate crimes legislation is put to the test.
Brazil’s defense legislation is being used against the president’s opponents.
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
Osaka Targets 4th Australian Open Final Slam Title
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
-
News4 weeks ago
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
-
Travel2 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
News2 weeks ago
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
-
News4 weeks ago
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
-
News4 weeks ago
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
Osaka Targets 4th Australian Open Final Slam Title
-
Education4 weeks ago
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
-
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago
Online Review Response Dos and Don’ts
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kardashian Files to Divorce West
-
News3 weeks ago
Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural and urban America against one another.
-
News4 weeks ago
As weather delays 6M shots, Biden defends advancement on COVID
-
News4 weeks ago
Are voters going to remember? Cruz trip checks longevity of scandal
-
Business4 weeks ago
In the midst of a pandemic, Airbus lost $1.3 billion; hopes better for 2021
You must be logged in to post a comment Login