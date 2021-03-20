Japan is shaken by a powerful earthquake, but there are no immediate reports of damage.

Share Pin 0 Shares

A powerful earthquake hit northern Japan on Saturday, shaking buildings in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami warning for a portion of the northern coast. There was no significant injury, but at least three people were injured.

The USGS estimated the magnitude to be 7.0 and the depth to be 54 kilometers (33.5 miles). Just before 6:10 p.m., the ground began to shake.

The quake struck off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in Japan’s rugged northeast, which was severely damaged in the massive earthquake and tsunami of 2011, which killed over 18,000 people.

After the quake, Japan’s Meteorological Agency released a tsunami warning for Miyagi prefecture with a height of up to 1 meter (yard), but it was lifted 90 minutes later.

There were no immediate reports of injury, according to officials.

Two elderly women in Miyagi prefecture were slightly wounded, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. One was hit in the head by a door, while the other was hit in the shoulder by furniture. A woman in her 50s fell and cut her mouth in the neighboring Iwate prefecture.

According to the East Japan Railway Co., the strong temblor triggered a temporary blackout in some areas and halted bullet train services in the region.

No anomalies have been found at nuclear power plants in the area, according to the Nuclear Regulation Authority, including the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which experienced meltdowns following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Akira Wakimoto, a crisis management official in Miyagi prefecture’s Tome area, said he was in his apartment when the earthquake hit and felt his room shake for a long time.

Shotaro Suzuki, a hotel employee in the coastal city of Ofunato, said there was a brief outage and elevators stopped working, but that electricity was restored and there were no other issues.

“At first, our guests seemed concerned, but they have all returned to their quarters, and our facility appears to be in good working order,” Suzuki told NHK.

Another strong quake struck the area in mid-February, killing one person and injuring more than 180 others, though the majority of the injuries were minor. Roads, rail tracks, and thousands of homes were destroyed as a result of the quake. The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was also damaged.

Noriko Kamaya, a spokesperson for the Japan Meteorological Agency, said in a press conference that Saturday’s quake is an aftershock of the 9.0 magnitude quake that struck in 2011. Due to the threat of high waves, Kamaya advised people to exercise caution and stay away from the shore.