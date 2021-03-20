News
Japan is shaken by a powerful earthquake, but there are no immediate reports of damage.
A powerful earthquake hit northern Japan on Saturday, shaking buildings in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami warning for a portion of the northern coast. There was no significant injury, but at least three people were injured.
The USGS estimated the magnitude to be 7.0 and the depth to be 54 kilometers (33.5 miles). Just before 6:10 p.m., the ground began to shake.
The quake struck off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in Japan’s rugged northeast, which was severely damaged in the massive earthquake and tsunami of 2011, which killed over 18,000 people.
After the quake, Japan’s Meteorological Agency released a tsunami warning for Miyagi prefecture with a height of up to 1 meter (yard), but it was lifted 90 minutes later.
There were no immediate reports of injury, according to officials.
Two elderly women in Miyagi prefecture were slightly wounded, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. One was hit in the head by a door, while the other was hit in the shoulder by furniture. A woman in her 50s fell and cut her mouth in the neighboring Iwate prefecture.
According to the East Japan Railway Co., the strong temblor triggered a temporary blackout in some areas and halted bullet train services in the region.
No anomalies have been found at nuclear power plants in the area, according to the Nuclear Regulation Authority, including the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which experienced meltdowns following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
Akira Wakimoto, a crisis management official in Miyagi prefecture’s Tome area, said he was in his apartment when the earthquake hit and felt his room shake for a long time.
Shotaro Suzuki, a hotel employee in the coastal city of Ofunato, said there was a brief outage and elevators stopped working, but that electricity was restored and there were no other issues.
“At first, our guests seemed concerned, but they have all returned to their quarters, and our facility appears to be in good working order,” Suzuki told NHK.
Another strong quake struck the area in mid-February, killing one person and injuring more than 180 others, though the majority of the injuries were minor. Roads, rail tracks, and thousands of homes were destroyed as a result of the quake. The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was also damaged.
Noriko Kamaya, a spokesperson for the Japan Meteorological Agency, said in a press conference that Saturday’s quake is an aftershock of the 9.0 magnitude quake that struck in 2011. Due to the threat of high waves, Kamaya advised people to exercise caution and stay away from the shore.
Japan is shaken by a powerful earthquake, but there are no immediate reports of damage.
International spectators would be prohibited from attending the Tokyo Olympics.
As vaccines slip behind, Italy’s elderly are once again paying the bill.
In the midst of a migrant influx at the Mexican border, Biden is hot on his heels.
In a special election, Louisiana elects new members of the US House of Representatives.
According to the UN, there is no foreign workers left in North Korea.
An ex-UCLA coach has been sentenced to eight months in jail for defrauding the university’s admissions process.
In a plot to invade the Capitol, four men connected to the Proud Boys have been convicted.
The shootings at a spa may be the first time Georgia’s hate crimes legislation is put to the test.
Brazil’s defense legislation is being used against the president’s opponents.
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
Osaka Targets 4th Australian Open Final Slam Title
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Safety Tips to Avoid Knee Injury During Yoga Practice
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
In the Australian Open SF, Osaka beats Williams
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
-
News4 weeks ago
In the midst of pandemics, massive floods, outages force difficult decisions
-
Travel2 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
News2 weeks ago
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
-
News4 weeks ago
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
-
News4 weeks ago
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
Osaka Targets 4th Australian Open Final Slam Title
-
Education4 weeks ago
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
-
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago
Online Review Response Dos and Don’ts
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kardashian Files to Divorce West
-
News3 weeks ago
Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural and urban America against one another.
-
News4 weeks ago
As weather delays 6M shots, Biden defends advancement on COVID
-
News4 weeks ago
Are voters going to remember? Cruz trip checks longevity of scandal
-
Business4 weeks ago
In the midst of a pandemic, Airbus lost $1.3 billion; hopes better for 2021
You must be logged in to post a comment Login