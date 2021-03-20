The aftermath of the riot and the outbreak has developed a toxic environment on Capitol Hill.

Share Pin 0 Shares

The mood in the United States Capitol is so grim that a Democratic representative let an elevator pass him by rather than travel with Republican colleagues who voted against Joe Biden’s election being certified.

Republicans argue that Democrats just need to move on from the deadly Capitol attack on Jan. 6, repeal COVID-19 limits, and try to reach across the aisle for bipartisanship.

The legislative branch has become highly toxic and unsettled in the first 100 days of the new Congress, with legislators irritated by the virus’s work-from-home limitations and wary of one another in the wake of the devastating riot over Trump’s presidency.

Trust is poor, settled facts about the Jan. 6 riot are obviously up for discussion, and wary, tired lawmakers are unsure how or when the “People’s House” will return to normal, particularly in the House, which is still partially shut down by the pandemic and where lawmakers heard gunshots ring out during the siege.

One of the country’s younger congresswomen described it as “heartbreaking” to see what has happened to the institution she loved, in the country she vowed to protect from foreign and domestic enemies.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., first elected in 2018, said, “You know, I do sometimes just close my eyes and, like, imagine this place in the way that it used to be, and how accommodating it was.”

She is a Somali immigrant who said she uses coping skills she acquired as a child during wartime to reach the razor-wire fenced Capitol, which is now guarded by armed National Guard members, to “try to believe it that isn’t what it is.”

The toxic scars from the historic, unparalleled incidents have been revealed in the first months of the year. The effects go far beyond the historic Capitol building’s smashed windows and gouged walls, to the loss of everyday activities and tourists that were the daily hum of democracy. Legislators have less chances to speak to each other, exchange thoughts, and calm fears in the wake of the riot due to virtual meetings and socially distanced votes.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois, said, “The mood is toxic.” “I know, it’s bad enough to be in the minority, but it’s even worse when the partisan temperature is so high.”

It reached a breaking point this week when a dozen Republicans voted no to award the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement officers who protected the Capitol, citing the resolution’s reference to “insurrectionists” who attacked the “temple” of American democracy. Democrats were taken aback.

Despite the tense environment, the House is pushing forward with Biden’s platform, with the Democratic majority passing a $1.9 trillion virus relief bill with no Republican support. The strains are slowing, but not stalling, progress on voting rights, gun background checks, and other legislative goals, but they leave the prospect of bipartisanship with Biden uncertain.

One thing is certain: the previous president’s legacy will live on in the legislative branch.

When politicians imitate Donald Trump’s style of politics, the Republican Party is being reshaped. Despite the fact that 300 people have been charged in the attack, Republican politicians have largely dismissed the revolt as a “protest.” Despite public health recommendations recommending vaccines, mask-wearing, and social isolation to avoid another outbreak, Republicans dismiss the House coronavirus restrictions.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said that few people wear pandemic masks anymore at events he attends back home, and that “the attitude is it’s time to get back to normal, get back to freedom.”

The minority leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tried to say at a press conference this week that the GOP threats to Biden’s win were not intended to alter the election outcome — despite Trump encouraging his supporters to “fight like hell” as lawmakers were certifying the results on Jan. 6.

Five people were killed in the Capitol attack, including a woman who was shot by police and a police officer who died later from his injuries.

Hundreds of politicians have tested positive for the coronavirus, and two elected officials, both Republicans, have died from COVID-19, one just days before his inauguration on Jan. 3.

Last week, the House GOP leader wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying that now that 75 percent of lawmakers have been vaccinated, the House should resume daily operations.

Pelosi replied on Friday that the aim is to achieve “100%” vaccination and social distancing enforcement.

The shortage of vaccines for thousands of employees and the 435 House representatives is one issue in resuming entirely in-person operations at the Capitol. Officials said that each House office has only received two doses so far. Six additional doses will be added as soon as next week.

Last spring, the Senate, which has 100 members, resumed much of its activities.

For the time being, House proxy voting, which was put in place to reduce the health risks of lawmakers traveling to Washington, will continue. The Capitol is also closed to visitors.

“There are moments where I’m very excited and really happy, because some very cool things are happening,” said Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, who missed the elevator when he saw it was carrying Republicans challenging the presidential vote.

But politicians who “want to somehow say that, you know, this was an act of patriotic people coming to disagree?” irritate him, he said. Allow me to take a breather.”

Democrats seem to be more emotionally drained than House Republicans, who boosted their numbers amid Trump’s defeat in the last election. Their victories shortened the road to retaking control of the House in 2022.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a Trump-aligned Republican, has begun clogging up Democrats’ floor operations by seeking roll calls on routine bills, bringing lawmakers’ stamina to the test as already lengthy House hearings drag into late-night sessions. Because of her long history of outrageous social media posts and other acts, the House voted in February to remove Greene from her committee assignments.

Although the Capitol’s security fence will be eliminated, metal detectors will remain outside the House chamber after several Republican lawmakers pledged to carry their weapons to the floor.

There is a lack of trust.

“How do you feel?” Among those who voted against the police medals was Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. “Take a look at these metal detectors; we need to get squeegeed.”

“There may be some relationship building that needs to take place,” said Rep. Steve Palazzo, R-Miss.

Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., said she has spent sleepless nights in her mind replaying the horrific attack scenes.

She needs guarantees from her Republican colleagues that they’re all working for the same aim of “preserving our democracy.”

“We have to be stronger than we are if we want to get back to normal,” she said.