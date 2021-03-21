News
Pope compares racism to a “virus” that lurks in the shadows.
On Sunday, Pope Francis condemned racism, comparing it to a virus that lurks in the shadows, only to erupt and demonstrate that “our perceived social progress” is “not as true or definitive” as people believe.
On the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Francis tweeted about racism.
Racism, according to the pope, is like “a virus that easily mutates and, instead of vanishing, goes into hiding and lurks in waiting.”
“Instances of racism continue to shame us, because they demonstrate that our ostensible social progress is not as true or definitive as we believe,” Francis wrote on Twitter, using the hashtags #FightRacism and #FratelliTutti. The title of the encyclical, or special teaching paper, issued by Pope Francis last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to call for global unity, brotherhood, and environmental security is “Fratelli Tutti.”
Francis did not mention any specific instance of racism or location in his tweet. Throughout his pontificate, he has spoken for the interests of those who are socially disadvantaged, such as refugees.
The annual United Nations commemoration on March 21 commemorates the day in 1960 when police in Sharpeville, South Africa, opened fire on a peaceful protest against apartheid laws, killing 69 protesters.
Iran has threatened a US Army base as well as a top general.
Philippine defense chief has requested that the Chinese flotilla leave the reef.
After 66 years of marriage, husband and wife succumb to a virus minutes apart.
Coronavirus is unconcerned about the NCAA Tournament.
Whiskey manufacturers are suffering from a worsening hangover as a result of the trade war.
After the spa shootings, Atlanta protested against hate, as did the rest of the world.
Pope compares racism to a “virus” that lurks in the shadows.
Ships are stranded, and companies are stymied due to supply bottlenecks.
On his first visit to Afghanistan, the US defense chief arrives in Kabul.
In some US nations, a hasty COVID-19 vaccine rollout backfired.
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
Osaka Targets 4th Australian Open Final Slam Title
Online Review Response Dos and Don’ts
Kardashian Files to Divorce West
Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural and urban America against one another.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
5 Best Crypto Trading Apps for buying Multiple Cryptocurrencies in India
-
Travel2 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
News2 weeks ago
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
-
News4 weeks ago
YouTube removes video from the Ohio commission, alleging misinformation
-
News4 weeks ago
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
-
Tennis4 weeks ago
Osaka Targets 4th Australian Open Final Slam Title
-
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago
Online Review Response Dos and Don’ts
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kardashian Files to Divorce West
-
News6 days ago
Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
-
News3 weeks ago
Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural and urban America against one another.
-
News4 weeks ago
As weather delays 6M shots, Biden defends advancement on COVID
-
News4 weeks ago
Are voters going to remember? Cruz trip checks longevity of scandal
-
News4 weeks ago
Suspected Russian hack fuels new US cybersecurity intervention
-
News4 weeks ago
Pentagon head suggests urgent reduction in Taliban conflict
-
News4 weeks ago
New crises are confronting Southern cities hit hard by storms: No water
-
News4 weeks ago
Back in Paris, the US faces tougher climate measures ahead of the Paris Pact
You must be logged in to post a comment Login