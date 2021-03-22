News
Cops’ posts to a closed Facebook community display resentment and spite.
Many current and retired officers spent the year condemning chiefs who took a knee or officers who marched with Black Lives Matter demonstrators, whom they referred to as “terrorists” or “thugs” in a private Facebook community called the Pittsburgh Area Police Breakroom. In a forum marketed as a place for officers to “decompress, vent, and exchange thoughts,” they made transphobic posts and bullied participants who supported anti-police brutality demonstrators or Joe Biden.
Many of the daily posts were jokes about the difficulties of becoming a cop, memorials to fallen coworkers, or discussions about training and equipment. However, over the course of the group’s nearly four-year lifespan, a number of members became more outspoken, sharing pro-Donald Trump memes and harsh criticism of those considered to support so-called “demoncrats,” Black Lives Matter, or coronavirus protection steps.
Tim Huschak, a corporal with the Borough of Lincoln Police Department, shared a screenshot of an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher’s Facebook page in June, claiming that the term “Blue Lives Matter” used by law enforcement advocates is not the same as the slogan “Black Lives Matter” because policing is an option, not a given. “Many derogatory posts on police,” he wrote. And we’re supposed to put our lives in her hands???”
Some enraged members immediately banded together and coordinated a series of phone calls to her boss, requesting that she be fired.
“It should be reported by several officers. Remember, NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE,” West Mifflin Borough Police Department officer Tommy Trieu, who goes by the Facebook handle Tommy Bear, replied.
Last year, Trieu was one of two West Mifflin officers caught on camera restraining a 15-year-old Black girl after responding to a call about a brawl on a school bus. Activists requested that the officers be dismissed, but borough officials argued that the recording began after a student struck an officer and that the officers “did nothing wrong.”
A few members of the group were even bullied or deleted from the page, including an officer who believed the Fraternal Order of Police’s Trump endorsement did not represent her and a Black officer suspected of creating a fake Facebook account to complain about the lack of diversity in local police forces.
The Associated Press was able to access posts and comments from the party, which has 2,200 members, including around a dozen current and former police chiefs, as well as at least one judge and one councilman from Allegheny County and several nearby areas extending into Ohio. The community seemed to have been removed or suspended from view after the AP started asking about posts last week.
When contacted by the Associated Press, Lincoln Borough Police Chief Richard Bosco said Huschak was not allowed to speak to the media due to departmental policy. He said that the officer is well-known in the neighborhood and that he was unaware that others had posted insults under his post or that things had “gotten out of control.”
Bosco said, “He acknowledged the concerns and he deleted the message.” “There is and must be a higher professional standard for police, especially when it comes to social media,” says the author.
Trieu justified his statement, telling the Associated Press that he was actually reminding other officers in the organization that, just as community members might complain about officers, dispatchers can file a grievance with their supervisor if they fear for their safety.
After a summer of demonstrations demanding an end to police violence and racial discrimination in policing, and pro-Trump protests in January that resulted in a violent siege on the Capitol, concerns about overt bias on officers’ social media pages were revived last year.
(Keith Srakocic/AP Photo)
The private Facebook page showed embattled officers hostile to criticism and doubling down on current policing, with many posts and comments potentially breaching any department social media policies prohibiting disparaging comments about race, expressing racism, or harassing anyone.
Joe Hoffman, a West Mifflin Borough Police officer, blamed Webster, Massachusetts, Police Chief Michael Shaw for lying on his stomach on the steps of his station for about eight minutes — a reference to George Floyd being held on the ground when he was killed by Minneapolis cops.
“If you are a law enforcement officer who kneels or lies on the ground too easily over the false narrative of police brutality, you will one day be executed on your knees or stomach without a struggle by the same offenders that you are now pandering to,” he wrote, naming the group “Black Lies Matter.”
Requests for clarification left with the police department or a phone number identified in Hoffman’s name were not returned.
In another post, a now-retired Pittsburgh cop spoke about being trapped in traffic for hours in June 2018 after demonstrators took over a highway days after a former East Pittsburgh cop shot and killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose while fleeing a traffic stop. Other officers said the officer shouldn’t hesitate to use deadly force because he’d be defending himself, while others said police should clear the protesters with dogs and water cannons, a reference to police tactics during civil rights demonstrations in the 1960s.
When Bell Acres Councilman Gregory Wagner tried to drive through a crowd near PNC Park during the 2018 rally, two people were injured. Wagner was merely “trying to get away from a violent, TERRORISTIC crowd,” according to one retired Pittsburgh police officer who expressed support for his actions after his arrest on Facebook.
One of the Facebook group’s four administrators was Mount Pleasant Township Police Chief Lou McQuillan, who recently declared his candidacy for a vacant magisterial district judgeship.
Trump backs a challenger to Georgia’s election leader.
Putin will be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Tuesday in Russia.
The Miami Beach curfew seeks to put a stop to Spring Break revelry.
The week begins with March Madness.
The death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber may be reinstated by a judge.
Yemen rebels are offered a cease-fire deal by Saudi Arabia.
Cops’ posts to a closed Facebook community display resentment and spite.
The husband of the shooting victim claims he was held for hours by police.
AstraZeneca: Evidence from the United States reveals that the vaccine is safe for all adults.
Iran has threatened a US Army base as well as a top general.
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
Online Review Response Dos and Don’ts
Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural and urban America against one another.
Jews have split over the funding for settlements by storied charities
From Trump’s tax returns, what NY investigators might learn
Security officials to respond to failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6
Biden attempts to revive Iran’s nuclear agreement in order to start bumpy
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Travel3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
News2 weeks ago
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
-
News4 weeks ago
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
-
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago
Online Review Response Dos and Don’ts
-
News1 week ago
Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
-
News3 weeks ago
Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural and urban America against one another.
-
News4 weeks ago
Jews have split over the funding for settlements by storied charities
-
News4 weeks ago
From Trump’s tax returns, what NY investigators might learn
-
News4 weeks ago
Security officials to respond to failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6
-
News4 weeks ago
Biden attempts to revive Iran’s nuclear agreement in order to start bumpy
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Facebook says its Australian news ban will be lifted shortly.
-
Tech2 weeks ago
Is Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM An Ideal Choice for Financial Organizations?
-
News4 weeks ago
Biden mourns 500,000 deaths, juggling the sadness and optimism of the country.
-
News4 weeks ago
Protests swell after the junta in Myanmar raises the spectre of power
-
News4 weeks ago
A year later, riot victims in India complain justice is yet futile.
-
News2 weeks ago
Capitol Police Chief is pleading with the National Guard to stay.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login