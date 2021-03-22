The death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber may be reinstated by a judge.

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it would consider reimposing the death penalty on Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, putting President Joe Biden’s opposition to capital punishment to the test.

The Supreme Court agreed to consider an appeal brought by the Trump administration, which executed 13 federal prisoners in its last six months in office, including three in President Donald Trump’s final week in office.

The case won’t be heard until the fall, and it’s unclear how Tsarnaev’s case will be handled by the new administration. The Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president, was responsible for the original trial and decision to pursue the death penalty.

Biden has promised to work to abolish the federal death penalty, but he hasn’t specified how he intends to do so.

In just over two months in office, the new administration has overturned the previous administration’s decisions in a variety of high court cases. The Justice Department, on the other hand, has not informed the court of any changes in Tsarnaev’s case.

Nothing would compel Biden to set an execution date even though the death penalty was reinstated by the court.

Tsarnaev’s conviction was reversed by a federal appeals court in Boston in late July, arguing that the judge who presided over his trial did not do enough to ensure that the jury was not biased against him.

The Justice Department moved quickly to appeal, requesting that the case be heard and decided before the end of the court’s current term, which ends in early summer. “We will do whatever is necessary,” then-Attorney General William Barr said last year.

At the outset of his trial, Tsarnaev’s lawyers confirmed that he and his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, were the ones who exploded the two explosives at the marathon finish line on April 15, 2013. They said, however, that Dzhokar Tsarnaev is less guilty than his brother, who they claimed was the mastermind of the attack.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was killed after a shootout with police and being run over by his brother while escaping. Hours later, police found a bloodied and injured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hiding in a boat parked in a backyard in the Boston suburb of Watertown.

Tsarnaev, now 27, was found guilty on all 30 charges brought against him, including treason and the use of a weapon of mass destruction, as well as the murder of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer during the Tsarnaev brothers’ attempted escape. Many of his sentences were upheld by the appeals court, with the exception of a few.