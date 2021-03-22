News
The death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber may be reinstated by a judge.
The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it would consider reimposing the death penalty on Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, putting President Joe Biden’s opposition to capital punishment to the test.
The Supreme Court agreed to consider an appeal brought by the Trump administration, which executed 13 federal prisoners in its last six months in office, including three in President Donald Trump’s final week in office.
The case won’t be heard until the fall, and it’s unclear how Tsarnaev’s case will be handled by the new administration. The Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president, was responsible for the original trial and decision to pursue the death penalty.
Biden has promised to work to abolish the federal death penalty, but he hasn’t specified how he intends to do so.
In just over two months in office, the new administration has overturned the previous administration’s decisions in a variety of high court cases. The Justice Department, on the other hand, has not informed the court of any changes in Tsarnaev’s case.
Nothing would compel Biden to set an execution date even though the death penalty was reinstated by the court.
Tsarnaev’s conviction was reversed by a federal appeals court in Boston in late July, arguing that the judge who presided over his trial did not do enough to ensure that the jury was not biased against him.
The Justice Department moved quickly to appeal, requesting that the case be heard and decided before the end of the court’s current term, which ends in early summer. “We will do whatever is necessary,” then-Attorney General William Barr said last year.
At the outset of his trial, Tsarnaev’s lawyers confirmed that he and his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, were the ones who exploded the two explosives at the marathon finish line on April 15, 2013. They said, however, that Dzhokar Tsarnaev is less guilty than his brother, who they claimed was the mastermind of the attack.
Boston is covered in depth.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was killed after a shootout with police and being run over by his brother while escaping. Hours later, police found a bloodied and injured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hiding in a boat parked in a backyard in the Boston suburb of Watertown.
Tsarnaev, now 27, was found guilty on all 30 charges brought against him, including treason and the use of a weapon of mass destruction, as well as the murder of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer during the Tsarnaev brothers’ attempted escape. Many of his sentences were upheld by the appeals court, with the exception of a few.
Has the mid-major revolt started with today’s big NCAA upset?
Trump backs a challenger to Georgia’s election leader.
Putin will be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Tuesday in Russia.
The Miami Beach curfew seeks to put a stop to Spring Break revelry.
The week begins with March Madness.
The death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber may be reinstated by a judge.
Yemen rebels are offered a cease-fire deal by Saudi Arabia.
Cops’ posts to a closed Facebook community display resentment and spite.
The husband of the shooting victim claims he was held for hours by police.
AstraZeneca: Evidence from the United States reveals that the vaccine is safe for all adults.
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
Online Review Response Dos and Don’ts
Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural and urban America against one another.
Jews have split over the funding for settlements by storied charities
From Trump’s tax returns, what NY investigators might learn
Security officials to respond to failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6
Biden attempts to revive Iran’s nuclear agreement in order to start bumpy
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Travel3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
News2 weeks ago
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
-
News4 weeks ago
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
-
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago
Online Review Response Dos and Don’ts
-
News1 week ago
Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
-
News3 weeks ago
Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural and urban America against one another.
-
News4 weeks ago
Jews have split over the funding for settlements by storied charities
-
News4 weeks ago
From Trump’s tax returns, what NY investigators might learn
-
News4 weeks ago
Security officials to respond to failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6
-
News4 weeks ago
Biden attempts to revive Iran’s nuclear agreement in order to start bumpy
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Facebook says its Australian news ban will be lifted shortly.
-
Tech2 weeks ago
Is Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM An Ideal Choice for Financial Organizations?
-
News4 weeks ago
Biden mourns 500,000 deaths, juggling the sadness and optimism of the country.
-
News4 weeks ago
Protests swell after the junta in Myanmar raises the spectre of power
-
News4 weeks ago
A year later, riot victims in India complain justice is yet futile.
-
News2 weeks ago
Capitol Police Chief is pleading with the National Guard to stay.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login