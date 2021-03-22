Sports
The week begins with March Madness.
It’s not like everyone is going to the office in the first place.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a shift in the March Madness schedule, giving basketball fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch eight games on a Monday.
The second-round games begin with a lunchtime (or coffee break) matchup between Oregon and Iowa and end with a game between USC and Kansas that should be completed after midnight in the eastern time zone.
This year, the NCAA compressed the tournament schedule significantly, fitting 67 games into 19 days instead of the regular 21, as it took all 68 teams to Indiana in an effort to create a secure atmosphere in which to play all of the games.
Coaches and players have become immune to the start and stops and games at odd times that have marked this pandemic-tinged season.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, “It makes no difference.” “We have a game against Oregon on Monday.”
The new schedule does not include any afternoon games on Thursday, when the chaos usually ramps up.
The Thursday-Friday extravaganza — 32 games spread through four networks in about 36 hours — prompted some serious thought in the IT world, leading to the invention of the now-famous “Boss button,” among other things. While watching the game online, you clicked on the button.
Worker A, for example, is engrossed in a potential upset between Lehigh and Duke. From around the corner, he or she hears the boss. Simple solution: Click the mouse to display a fictitious spreadsheet on the screen.
There’s nothing to see.
However, as we all know, so many meetings around the water cooler — or, in this case, the computer display — have come at a cost over time.
As soon as the brackets are released in March, a slew of studies detailing the missed productivity at work as a result of all those workers watching all those games are released.
According to one survey published in 2019, up to 1.5 million people watched games online from their desks, while others called in sick or took a long lunch. According to the report, employees could lose up to $1.7 billion in missed work time over the tournament’s 16 business days.
Another research, this time from (third-seeded) Kansas, found that fewer and fewer people were attempting to conceal it.
Jordan Bass, one of the study’s contributors, said, “They freely acknowledged they work less during the tournament.” ”It isn’t surprising, but we thought it was awesome that they came out and said they were less productive and scheduled their days accordingly.”
When the ball is tipped Monday, far less people will have to go through the motions of pretending to be busy for all the wrong reasons.
According to a Pew survey conducted last year, only one out of every five employees who could work from home did so prior to the pandemic. That number has risen to 71 percent since the pandemic.
On Monday, there will be an opportunity to make the best of a poor situation. Anyone here use Venmo for all those office pools?
Has the mid-major revolt started with today’s big NCAA upset?
Trump backs a challenger to Georgia’s election leader.
Putin will be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Tuesday in Russia.
The Miami Beach curfew seeks to put a stop to Spring Break revelry.
The week begins with March Madness.
The death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber may be reinstated by a judge.
Yemen rebels are offered a cease-fire deal by Saudi Arabia.
Cops’ posts to a closed Facebook community display resentment and spite.
The husband of the shooting victim claims he was held for hours by police.
AstraZeneca: Evidence from the United States reveals that the vaccine is safe for all adults.
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
Online Review Response Dos and Don’ts
Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural and urban America against one another.
Jews have split over the funding for settlements by storied charities
From Trump’s tax returns, what NY investigators might learn
Biden attempts to revive Iran’s nuclear agreement in order to start bumpy
Security officials to respond to failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Travel3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
News2 weeks ago
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
-
News4 weeks ago
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
-
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago
Online Review Response Dos and Don’ts
-
News1 week ago
Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
-
News3 weeks ago
Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural and urban America against one another.
-
News4 weeks ago
Jews have split over the funding for settlements by storied charities
-
News4 weeks ago
From Trump’s tax returns, what NY investigators might learn
-
News4 weeks ago
Biden attempts to revive Iran’s nuclear agreement in order to start bumpy
-
News4 weeks ago
Security officials to respond to failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6
-
News4 weeks ago
Biden mourns 500,000 deaths, juggling the sadness and optimism of the country.
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Facebook says its Australian news ban will be lifted shortly.
-
Tech2 weeks ago
Is Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM An Ideal Choice for Financial Organizations?
-
News4 weeks ago
A year later, riot victims in India complain justice is yet futile.
-
News4 weeks ago
Protests swell after the junta in Myanmar raises the spectre of power
-
News2 weeks ago
Capitol Police Chief is pleading with the National Guard to stay.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login