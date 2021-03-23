Connect with us

News

An assisted living facility in New York has been forced to evacuate due to a fire.

Published

3 seconds ago

on

An assisted living facility in New York has been forced to evacuate due to a fire.
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
An assisted living facility in New York has been forced to evacuate due to a fire.

An assisted living facility in New York has been forced to evacuate due to a fire.

 

Residents were evacuated and the building partially collapsed after an early-morning fire at an assisted living facility in New York on Tuesday.

The Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley, Rockland County, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City, was destroyed by fire. Multiple injuries have been reported.

According to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel, public information officer for Troop F Headquarters, residents were transported by bus to another facility. Authorities were trying to figure out if someone was missing in the building Tuesday morning, he told The Associated Press.

More details will be available later Tuesday morning, according to Nevel.

The fire was brought under control by a number of organizations. The second floor of the facility collapsed at one point as the fire burned, according to video from the scene. According to Nevel, he has no idea how many people were in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was unclear at the time.

google news
Related Topics:

My self Eswar, I am Creative Head at RecentlyHeard. I Will cover informative content related to political and local news from the United Nations and Canada.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending