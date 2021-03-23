An assisted living facility in New York has been forced to evacuate due to a fire.

Share Pin 0 Shares

Residents were evacuated and the building partially collapsed after an early-morning fire at an assisted living facility in New York on Tuesday.

The Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley, Rockland County, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City, was destroyed by fire. Multiple injuries have been reported.

According to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel, public information officer for Troop F Headquarters, residents were transported by bus to another facility. Authorities were trying to figure out if someone was missing in the building Tuesday morning, he told The Associated Press.

More details will be available later Tuesday morning, according to Nevel.

The fire was brought under control by a number of organizations. The second floor of the facility collapsed at one point as the fire burned, according to video from the scene. According to Nevel, he has no idea how many people were in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was unclear at the time.