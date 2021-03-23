Biden is proposing a $3 trillion infrastructure, education, and family package.

Share Pin 0 Shares

President Joe Biden is putting together the next major White House priority, a $3 trillion package of infrastructure and domestic needs projects, fresh off the passage of the COVID-19 relief bill.

Biden met privately with Senate Democrats late Monday, as Congress has already begun setting the groundwork for building bridges, hospitals, and renewable energy systems as part of Biden’s campaign pledge to “Build Back Better.” The proposed program would include family-friendly policies, similar to the $1.9 trillion virus rescue proposal signed into law earlier this month. This time, the emphasis would be on education and paid family leave.

According to a person familiar with the options who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations, the White House plans are still preliminary, with a total of $3 trillion in spending proposed to boost the economy and improve quality of life.

Although a compromise package is the target, Democrats in Congress have shown that they are willing to go it alone if Republicans block them.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said ahead of a virtual meeting with Biden at the senators’ annual retreat Monday evening, “We need to get it done.”

Biden’s outreach to Senate Democrats comes as the White House faces criticism for its handling of the border between the United States and Mexico. Migrant crossings are on the rise, with images of overcrowded detention centers presenting a humanitarian and political quandary for the administration and its congressional allies. The emphasis on infrastructure refocuses attention on goals that are more likely to be common among Americans and to be bipartisan.

A $1 trillion infrastructure plan will include, among other things, highways, bridges, rail lines, electric vehicle charging stations, and the cellular network. The aim will be to make it easier for people to switch to cleaner energy while also increasing their economic competitiveness.

Another element will be investments in jobs, such as free community college, compulsory pre-kindergarten, and paid family leave.

The budget has not been finalized in any way, and the final details of any spending could change.

Since the start of Biden’s presidency, the overall price tag has been circulating on Capitol Hill for weeks, according to The New York Times. The reforms are expected to gain support from all corners of Congress now that the House and Senate are controlled by Democrats.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the House of Representatives asked Democratic committee chairmen to begin working with their Republican counterparts earlier this month to “craft a major, bold, and transformational infrastructure package.”

The goal, according to Pelosi, is to build quickly on the coronavirus relief plan by developing an economic relief plan that will help “people in every zip code by creating good-paying jobs for the future.”

After financing its $1.9 trillion relief package entirely with debt, the administration is repositioning its goals at a politically and fiscally sensitive period. According to the Federal Reserve, spending could drive growth to 6.5 percent this year, and further spending will only add to the strain on an economy that is already expected to be hot.

Biden’s campaign proposed raising corporate taxes and raising taxes on people earning more than $400,000 per year, effectively undoing much of his predecessor, Donald Trump’s, 2017 tax cuts.

Even though the details are only now beginning to emerge, a White House official said the president has been very clear about his agenda. To discuss private conversations, the official insisted on anonymity.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee debated a $300 billion-plus bill on Monday that would fund drinking water, broadband, and other priorities. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will testify before the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday. The Senate Finance Committee is set to release a white paper next week that will look at the overseas tax code again as a way to pay for some of the spending.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, used his opening remarks to blast the infrastructure proposal, warning that it would only result in tax hikes and “left-wing policies.”

“We’re hearing that a so-called infrastructure plan may be a Trojan horse for major tax hikes and other job-killing, left-wing policies in the coming months,” he said.

He compared the Democratic plans to the Green New Deal, a broad initiative to fix climate change that would cost “unbelievable sums,” according to him.

Biden is expected to release his budget in the coming weeks while Congress works on an infrastructure plan that could be ready by summer, according to lawmakers.