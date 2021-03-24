Janet Jackson and Nas’ albums have been added to the Recording Registry.

Share Pin 0 Shares

The National Recording Registry has inducted 25 albums, including Janet Jackson’s socially aware album “Rhythm Nation 1814,” Louis Armstrong’s jazzy “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and Nas’ debut release “Illmatic.”

Labelle’s album “Lady Marmalade” and Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” are among the titles slated for preservation this year, according to the Library of Congress. A few more memorable titles were chosen by the national library, including Kermit the Frog’s “The Rainbow Link.”

Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, said they got about 900 public nominations for recordings to be added to the register this year.

“Through these vivid records of music and voices that have represented our humanity and influenced our society over the past 143 years, the National Recording Registry will preserve our history,” Hayden said in a statement.

The library chooses titles for preservation because they are culturally and historically significant to the American soundscape. The books must be at least ten years old.

The 1941 Christmas Eve radio broadcast by US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has been added to the list.

The soap opera theme song “The Guiding Light,” Connie Smith’s single “Once a Day,” and Albert King’s album “Born Under a Bad Sign” are among the others on the list.

The registry also includes Phil Rizzuto’s 1961 radio play-by-play of Roger Maris’ 61st home run, which broke Babe Ruth’s previous record.