News
On renewed virus fears, Asian stocks are following Wall Street lower.
Following Wall Street’s lead, Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday as European governments tightened anti-coronavirus restrictions, casting doubt on the economy’s recovery.
Shanghai, Tokyo, and Hong Kong market indices all fell.
As technology, industrial, and bank stocks dropped overnight, Wall Street gave up the bulk of the previous day’s gains.
In reaction to spikes in illness, Germany, Europe’s largest economy, and the Netherlands expanded lockdowns and introduced new travel and business restrictions, shaking investor trust.
Following six weeks of declines, the World Health Organization reported that the weekly global death toll from the virus is raising again. The number of new cases reported increased in four of the six global regions, according to the study.
In a paper, Stephen Innes of Axi said, “Investors were scrambling for life jackets, as it appears we are back navigating the stormy sea of the coronavirus pandemic.”
The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent to 3,392.00, while the Nikkei 225 fell 1.8 percent to 28,465.86 in Tokyo. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.4 percent to 28,090.38.
The South Korean Kospi dropped 0.6 percent to 3,986.00. In Australia, the S&P-ASX 200 index rose 0.5 percent to 6,776.80. New Zealand gained ground, while Singapore lost ground.
In Europe, Germany has extended anti-virus restrictions for three weeks, until April 18, and has ordered that travelers arriving by air must be screened for the coronavirus before boarding. The lockdown in the Netherlands has been extended by three weeks.
It was preceded by similar moves by Italy and France.
Investors are torn between excitement about coronavirus vaccinations, which could enable business and travel to resume, and concern about the recovery’s pace.
Traders are also keeping an eye on the risk of increasing inflation pressures as a result of the influx of credit and government spending that has overwhelmed struggling economies. As a result, bond rates in the United States have fallen, causing some investors to move their money out of stocks.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index dropped 0.8 percent to 3,910.52 on Tuesday. To 32,423.15, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 percent.
The Nasdaq, which is dominated by technology companies, fell 1.1 percent to 13,227.70 points.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress in Washington that something needs to be done to avoid economic damage. Powell said emphatically that he does not believe stimulus policies would result in inflation.
Bond yields, or the gap between market and maturity payouts, have narrowed as rates have risen. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has dropped to 1.63 percent, from above 1.70 percent last week.
This weighed on banks and other financial institutions, which use yields as a benchmark for interest rates on mortgages and other loans. Bank of America and Wells Fargo also fell by 2.0% and 1.9 percent, respectively. The stock of American Express dropped by 2.8 percent.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, benchmark U.S. crude fell 2 cents to $57.74 per barrel in electronic trading.
After Germany’s lockdown announcement, the contract fell $3.79 to $57.76 on Tuesday, causing fear that demand for business and travel would fall.
Brent crude, which is used to price foreign oils, fell one cent in London to $60.85 a barrel. It fell $3.83 to $60.79 in the previous session.
The dollar fell to 108.52 yen from 108.75 yen on Tuesday. The euro fell from $1.1853 to $1.1848.
On renewed virus fears, Asian stocks are following Wall Street lower.
Six days before the attack, a Colorado suspect obtained an assault weapon.
George Segal, star of ‘Virginia Woolf’ and ‘Goldbergs,’ has died at the age of 87.
Janet Jackson and Nas’ albums have been added to the Recording Registry.
The governor of Virginia is expected to sign legislation abolishing the death penalty.
COVID-19 legislation provides a $12 billion boost to alternatives to nursing homes.
Georgia Democrats are introducing new laws in response to the spa killings.
Store employees, a cop, and a photographer were among those killed in the Colorado shooting.
Suez Canal in Egypt has been blocked by a massive cargo ship that has turned sideways.
Presidents’ press conferences have a “disturbing impact”
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Online Review Response Dos and Don’ts
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural and urban America against one another.
Jews have split over the funding for settlements by storied charities
Is Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM An Ideal Choice for Financial Organizations?
Security officials to respond to failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6
Biden mourns 500,000 deaths, juggling the sadness and optimism of the country.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
From Courtside to Night Club: The Iconic LeBron Shoes
-
Travel3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Use Mobile Technology on a Car Trip
-
News1 week ago
Netherlands has decided to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
-
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
Online Review Response Dos and Don’ts
-
News4 weeks ago
Not to be sniffed at: Post-COVID-19 pain of loss of scent
-
News3 weeks ago
Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural and urban America against one another.
-
News4 weeks ago
Jews have split over the funding for settlements by storied charities
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Is Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM An Ideal Choice for Financial Organizations?
-
News4 weeks ago
Security officials to respond to failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6
-
News4 weeks ago
Biden mourns 500,000 deaths, juggling the sadness and optimism of the country.
-
News4 weeks ago
From Trump’s tax returns, what NY investigators might learn
-
News4 weeks ago
Biden attempts to revive Iran’s nuclear agreement in order to start bumpy
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Facebook says its Australian news ban will be lifted shortly.
-
News4 weeks ago
A year later, riot victims in India complain justice is yet futile.
-
News4 weeks ago
Protests swell after the junta in Myanmar raises the spectre of power
-
News3 weeks ago
Capitol Police Chief is pleading with the National Guard to stay.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login