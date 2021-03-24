News
Store employees, a cop, and a photographer were among those killed in the Colorado shooting.
Three people were shot and killed while working at a supermarket in Colorado. Another was a police officer who dashed in to save them and others from the attack, which claimed the lives of ten people.
After being treated at a hospital, the suspect in the killings was booked into prison on murder charges and a photo of the victims started to surface a day later.
The victims at the King Soopers store in Boulder ranged in age from 20 to 65 years old. A magazine reporter, a Medicare worker with a passion for theatre, and others went about their business in a crowded shopping plaza.
Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Eric Talley, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65; police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and
Former coworker Jordan Sailas, who never got the chance to carry his baby son into the store to meet Leiker, Olds, and Stong, said they worked at the supermarket.
TALLEY, ERIC
According to his father, he entered the Boulder Police Department in 2010 with a master’s degree in computer communications.
Homer “Shay” Talley, 74, told The Associated Press from his ranch in central Texas that he chose to help his community at the age of 40. “He quit his office work. He just wanted to help, so that’s exactly what he did. He was just having a good time with the cops.”
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Eric Talley was the first to arrive after a call about shots being fired and someone holding a gun.
According to Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, Talley was “by all means, one of the outstanding officers” in the department.
Talley’s father described his son as a loving father who “knew the Lord” and had seven children ranging in age from 7 to 20.
“He ran for it while everyone else in the parking lot was running away,” Shay Talley said.
He went on to say, “We know where he is.” “He valued his family above all else. He was unconcerned about death. He didn’t want to bring them through it.”
In 1988, Talley completed high school in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The superintendent of the school there expressed his condolences and praised “Officer Talley’s example to us all.”
LYNN MURRAY MURRAY MURRAY MURRAY MU
Murray had been seen shopping at King Soopers by a friend’s daughter. John Mackenzie, her husband, received word and drove to the shop, where he began texting his wife.
“I just fell over in my chair,” he said, choking up, after getting no answer in about five minutes.
Murray had a long career as a photographer for magazines like Cosmopolitan and Vogue, according to Mackenzie.
When they met at a photography studio in New York City years ago, he said, “she charmed the pants off me.” Backgammon on the computer quickly turned into a relationship and, ultimately, two children.
“Hands down, she’s the nicest girl I’ve ever met. She exuded the coolest freakin’ aura you’d ever want to discover. Mackenzie described her as “just a cool chick.” “She just did have it all together.”
Before he “lost it” Tuesday morning, he said he spent hours consoling their children. Mackenzie sent the following message:
“Don’t be afraid of something. None of the victims, including my mom, will ever want you to be afraid. They’d like you to be more daring and live a more daring life. That is the aim of this establishment.”
SUZANNE FOUNTAIN SUZANNE FOUNTAIN SUZANNE FOUNT
Fountain worked as a Medicare agent, doing intensive analysis to find the best supplemental benefits for older people enrolling in the federal health insurance program, according to her life partner Phi Bernier.
He said, “She never scrimped, she never did anything just because it was easier.”
Fountain attended the Circle in the Square Theater School, and the two met around 30 years ago while playing lead roles in “The Glass Menagerie,” according to Bernier. They dated for a while before reconnecting in 2013 when Fountain came to see him perform in a play.
Fountain was also the founder of eTown, a nonprofit live music venue in Boulder, prior to the pandemic.
In a Facebook post, the organization said, “Suzanne was a bright light to everyone she met, and we were honored to have her represent eTown in our group as she welcomed people into our space hundreds and hundreds of times.”
Both critics and those who worked with Fountain praised her performance.
Brian Miller, who worked with her on a show, told The Denver Post, “She was completely lovely, a natural, someone you just didn’t forget.”
Her 2002 success as a nurse in “Wit,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a woman diagnosed with cancer, was praised by the Boulder Daily Camera as bringing “a clear but critical compassion to the play.”
RIKKI OLDS RIKKI OLDS RIKKI OLDS
Olds, a front-end manager at King Soopers, aspired to work her way up the store’s ranks, according to her family.
She was 25 years old, just starting out in life, bubbly, cheerful, and charismatic, according to her uncle Robert Olds.
He recalled his preschool-aged niece accompanying him and his sons to baseball tournaments and insisting on going to McDonald’s afterward.
Robert Olds said, “We are devastated.” He went on to say that one of her friends told the family that she had been trying to lock the store doors since the shooting started in the parking lot.
On the call, her grandmother sobbed as she identified the young woman she had a hand in raising.
Jeanette Olds, 71, of Lafayette, Colorado, described her as “just a very sweet and caring, bubbly girl who lit up the room when she came in.”
MAHONEY, KEVIN
His daughter Erika Mahoney said in a touching tweet that included a wedding picture and received a lot of publicity on social media that he “represents all things Love.”
“I’m so grateful he was able to walk me down the aisle last summer,” Mahoney, who works as the news director for a public radio station in California, said.
She also revealed that she is expecting a child and that her father “wishes for me to be strong for his granddaughter.”
TERI LEIKER TERI LEIKER TERI LEIKER
Band director Matt Dockendorf told The Denver Post that the former King Soopers employee enjoyed seeing the University of Colorado marching band participate in a kickoff celebration called the Pearl Street Stampede on Friday nights before home football games on the Boulder campus.
Dockendorf said, “She was there even before we began gathering, which was half an hour before the stampede started.” “She was just a regular,” says the narrator. She was like the band’s own cheerleader.”
