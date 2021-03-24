News
The governor of Virginia is expected to sign legislation abolishing the death penalty.
Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign landmark legislation abolishing the death penalty in Virginia, a state with a long and storied history of capital punishment.
Northam arranged to visit the Greensville Correction Center’s death chamber on Wednesday before signing the historic bill abolishing the death penalty.
The law represents a significant change in a society that has killed more citizens than any other.
After its founding as a colony, Virginia has executed nearly 1,400 people. Virginia is second only to Texas in terms of the number of executions it has carried out since the United States Supreme Court restored the death penalty in 1976, with 113.
Virginia’s new Democratic majority won a years-long struggle last month when both the Senate and House of Delegates passed bills to abolish the death penalty. The death penalty has been abolished in Virginia, making it the 23rd state to do so.
