Macbook Accessories: 3 New Essentials

Share Pin 0 Shares

Macbooks are remarkable laptops without much effort. They have been highly praised for years because of their up-to-date software, durability, and seamless integration with other Apple devices. When they are paired with the right accessories, they become even better.

Here are three of the most crucial MacBook accessories that will help you work more efficiently, avoid accidents, and extend the life of your laptop.

MacBook Protective Cases

It is no secret that MacBooks are expensive. Starting at a price of $999, the MacBook Air only increases in price as computer specs improve.

Having said that, if you want to prevent your MacBook from getting damaged, make sure you do everything possible to prevent its damage. If your laptop is covered under warranty, AppleCare+, or consumer law, you won’t be charged.

If you don’t have coverage, the cost for Macbook screen repair can be up to $299.

Purchasing a protective case is the simplest way to prevent this type of accident from happening.

If you have a history of being clumsy, consider investing in a shockproof case. Moderno Collection offers cases in a range of colors for various models. The computer case is made of lightweight hard plastic that offers scratch and drop protection, according to the website.

Moderno Collection Shockproof Case for $49.99

The Top Case Rubberized Hard Case Cover is a great option for less of a bulky look. The colors of these cases are neutral and vibrant, and the design is not as imposing.

Top Case Rubberized Hard Case for $13.99

If you don’t want your laptop taking up too much room in your bag, a MacBook sleeve is another option. They will not cushion a fall, but they prevent your laptop from being scratched or dented.

The InCase Classic Neoprene Sleeve does all of the above, but is also waterproof.

InCase Classic Neoprene Sleeve for $18.99

These cases can be tailored to fit your style and personality and come in a variety of designs.

If you are planning to sell your MacBook in the future, keep it protected and it will keep its value.

Portable Chargers and Hubs

A MacBook can run for 12 hours on a single charge and last for up to 3 years, often longer. Eventually, your MacBook will require a battery replacement.

The only accessories that accompany a new MacBook are the 61W USB-C power adapter and a 2-meter USB-C charge cable. The most recent models do not have the option to include additional accessories.

To get the most out of your laptop’s battery life, you should consider purchasing a USB C hub adapter.

The Purgo USB C Hub Adapter allows you to connect a flash drive, SD card, HDMI cord, and charger all at the same time.

Purgo USB C Hub Adapter for $43.99

You should always carry a portable charger with you to keep your MacBook going while you are on the move.

The Anker PowerCore+ charges quickly and provides enough power to fully charge your MacBook 1.2 times.

Anker PowerCore+ for $129.99

An Elevated Stand

Currently, many people are working from home and learning through video calls. Thus, a great setup is a must.

If you find it difficult to find the perfect angle during a video call, or if you have to stack books and other household items to make your laptop appear eye level, consider investing in an elevated stand.

The Apple Twelve South HiRise Adjustable Stand allows you to easily adjust your MacBook to a desktop height. The HiRise will also give you more desk space with its silicone-lined v-shaped arms.

The Apple Twelve South HiRise Adjustable Stand for $79.95

You can also get the Nulaxy Laptop Stand for an affordable price. Once not in use, it is easy to deconstruct and store away.

Nulaxy Laptop Stand for $25.99

You can also throw Nuxuly into your bag and take it with you. Nulaxy Portable Computer Laptop Mount for $17.99

A stand that is elevated can assist with posture, as well as prevent your MacBook from overheating.

There are many accessories you can purchase for your laptop, whether it is an Apple or third-party brand. In addition to keeping your MacBook in top shape, spending a little extra will allow you the best use out of it.

Something as simple as purchasing a $20 accessory can save you $300 in damage over the long ru