Attending The Races: Do’s & Don’ts For The Big Day

Attending the races should come with a handbook, but since it doesn’t, you must learn the do’s and don’ts elsewhere. You can do it the hard way, going to the races unprepared and figuring out on your own what you should or shouldn’t have done, or you can learn from the pros. To make things easy, here how to prepare for attending the races: do’s and don’ts for the big day.

Do dress the part

The races are much more than a sports event. Intended as an opportunity to socialise rather than watch the horses, these events are synonymous with high-end fashion and glamour. Rich people and celebrities are known for always dressing formally at the races, and if you want to integrate, you must dress formally, too. Think hats, suits, dresses, and cute flats.

Do take enough cash with you

Attending the races is pretty much the same as attending any event – at some point, you’ll want to buy some food, a drink, or even bet on a horse. And since the event is in the open, chances are you’ll have to pay in cash. Whilst you could withdraw money at the racecourse ATM, you will also have to wait in line. Or you could just bring enough cash to begin with, so you’ll never have to worry about waiting at the ATM.

Do pick a horse, even if you’re not betting

Races and betting go hand in hand, but you don’t have to place a bet to pick a favourite horse. Once you have, the entire event will gain new meaning. Picking your favourite horse from the Grand National runners is not only saving you money but it is still exciting as you create a bond with that horse and of course you would like them to win.

Do celebrate if you win

Whether you placed a bet or not, you still have to celebrate if your horse won. This involves anything from buying a drink to jumping of joy.

Do keep a thought for the cleaners

Don’t you hate it when you host a party and your guests make a mess? Why should it be any different for the event cleaners? The races are often attended by thousands of people, many of whom don’t care about the mess they leave behind. A thoughtful gesture never hurt anyone, though, and throwing your own rubbish in the bin is quite easy.

Do bet on a funnily named horse

Because, why not? After all, that’s the whole purpose of attending the races. Getting silly and having fun even if it means betting on a funnily named horse.

Don’t put all the eggs in one basket

If you do decide to bet, don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Sure, finding out what horse is the favourite is easy. But even the favourites can lose. That’s why you should bet on a couple of horses at least, and learn different types of bets to increase your odds.

Don’t blow all your money on the first race

Another easy rule of betting is avoiding to blow all your money on the first race. Because if you lose, you’ll have to spend the day thinking about your loss or cut into your budget to bet again. The easiest way to avoid this is by dividing your betting budget and using it for multiple bets throughout the day. And now, all that’s left is to have a good time at the races.