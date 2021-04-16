Seo
5 Best & Free Instagram Widget Tools
Instagram is a platform that has more than 700 million monthly active users. Nowadays, Instagram is used by brands and businesses for promoting their products and services on this platform and to increase their brand awareness and visibility.
Instagram is an amazing platform to boost audience engagement not just on the platform but also on the website.
You can garner more engagement on the platform by displaying attractive posts and embedding the Instagram widget on your website.
Embedding the Instagram widget on the website means putting up an Instagram feed on the website.
Now, that may seem like a technical task but don’t worry! It is not at all a technical job and can be done easily and efficiently using embedding tools.
In this blog, we have listed the best tools to effectively embed your Instagram Widget on your website.
So, Let’s get started!
Top 5 Tools To Embed Instagram Feed On Website
#1 Taggbox Widget
Topping the list is Taggbox, the best social media aggregation tool which effectively collects data from your Instagram and embeds it into your website in the form of an Instagram widget.
Apart from this, Taggbox is a highly efficient tool that lets you customize your feed by making it more attractive using various themes, layout, colours, fonts, and various other branding options.
Taggbox lets you monitor the content before publishing on websites so that you can filter out any unwanted content and highlight a review if you wish to. You have the option to analyze the performance of the Instagram widget on the website with the help of analytics.
With Taggbox Widget, you can embed your website on any website platform. Some of its popular integration with various website building platforms are HTML, Wix, WordPress, Shopify, etc.
While adding the feed from Instagram, you can choose your connection type, i.e., the type you want to collect the content. You can choose from various options like hashtags, mention, handle, etc.
#2 Tagembed
Quite similar to Taggbox, Tagembed works on the same lines and performs the job effectively and efficiently. You can seamlessly collect the content, curate it, customize it using your preferred style and layout and embed the Instagram widget on the website with perfection.
Apart from Instagram, you can collect content from various other social media platforms too. Overall, Tagemebd is another good tool for embedding.
#3 Flocker
Flocker is a social media aggregator that collects content from various social media platforms and displays it. The feed can be used to display on social walls, digital signage, and digital displays.
The downside, however, is that it is a plugin that works for WordPress, Shopify, and Magento.
To avail of more features and upgrade, you need to pay extra for the services.
#4 LightWidget
LightWidget is another useful Instagram widget that performs the job with perfection. Using Light Widget, you can embed the widget on a website, blog, or online store. You have a lot of customizable options available. Apart from this, Lightwidget has a good customer support system.
#5 POWR
POWR is a website that has various plugins for different purposes. With POWR, you can effortlessly increase your traffic on your website. It is easy to use, and you can start with a few clicks. It is extremely easy to set up, and everyone from any field who wishes to increase their conversion rates can install this plugin suite.
Wrapping It Up
By now, we are sure you must be aware of the significance of embedding Instagram Feeds on the website. The above tools will surely help you drive more traffic to your website and boost your conversions and sales.
With the growing number of users on Instagram, individuals and businesses must not miss out on this golden opportunity to build more audience, create social proof for the brand, increase user engagement, and improve your brand awareness and value.
Social media has the potential to increase the communication between you and your existing and potential customers.
Embedding Instagram Widget on your website will increase your communication with your customers and improve your website’s overall performance.
You can start boosting the user trust right away by embedding using the tools! We have listed the Top 5, but the final choice is yours to make!
5 Best & Free Instagram Widget Tools
