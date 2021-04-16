Artificial Intelligence Explained to a Student, Professional, and a Scientist

Share Pin 0 Shares

Rapid advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) drastically changed the way things are moving today. However, we will speak about this topic by approaching it from three different perspectives.

AI is defined as the science and engineering of developing intelligent machines and intelligent computer programs. More so, relatable to similar tasks such as utilizing computers to understand the human brain.

To be precise, AI is formulating a discipline that can teach the system to start thinking and reasoning like humans do. Although AI has been a technology of discussion in the 21st century, it is now currently used to reduce repetitive tasks and solve complex problems.

If you’re still unsure about what AI can do, you may proceed and read on about the technology. The way we’ll be explaining the technology can be easily perceived by students, professionals, and even scientists. Here we go…

Perspective 1: AI as explained to elementary students

Have you come to imagine having a machine arrange your closet the way you want it to be as soon as you walk through it or have it serve refreshments during parties when you’re at home? Isn’t it astonishing to have a robot do your daily tasks for you? So, if you’re thinking about the theory behind what makes it possible for machines to behave the way we want it to, then perhaps, you need to thank AI. AI is the technology that makes such happenings easy. How does it do it? Well, with the help of mathematical functions and AI algorithms. The technology provides the machine with information similar to which a human performs on a daily basis like giving you soccer lessons or even dance lessons.

With AI, machines have the ability to easily learn, reason, and even solve problems the way a human can do. These elements are what make robots artificially intelligent.

Perspective 2: AI as explained to professionals

AI simply functions using a large amount of data which is fast, efficient and also enables intelligent algorithms to learn and identify patterns from past history. The major aim of AI is to be able to develop systems that can function on their own and not depend on the human. For instance, sectors such as factories and construction sites. Such places can have intelligent robots doing the jobs.

The major subfield of AI includes:

Natural language processing (NLP)

NLP helps computers understand, analyze, and generate speech (human language). Some of the popular products known to all are Alexa or Google voice, also called voice assistant.

Cognitive computing : is a human-based interaction that aims at simulating human thoughts. Now with AI and cognitive computing, machines can easily simulate human processes by interpreting images and speech. Some of the best examples include – autonomous vehicles like Nuro, Zoox, and Cruise.

: is a human-based interaction that aims at simulating human thoughts. Now with AI and cognitive computing, machines can easily simulate human processes by interpreting images and speech. Some of the best examples include – autonomous vehicles like Nuro, Zoox, and Cruise. Neural network: is machine-based learning that encompasses interconnected unit i.e. neurons that helps process and transmit information.

To be able to understand the functionality and how AI works, the AI professional or AI engineer needs to have considerable knowledge of the technology. And with AI becoming the next tech revolution, it is advisable to pursue a career in the field.

Perspective 3: AI as explained to scientists

Scientists have their way of comprehending or understanding things. As we’re all aware, AI is a technology that helps machines make the lives of human beings much easier. Therefore, to make this discussion more interesting, we will be comparing technology with humans and see how they interact with each other. However, to proceed with this explanation, we need to consider certain points:

Limited memory : To make decisions, machines use past and present history. And since such information needs to be stored, it can only store this information up to a certain period. Therefore, the storage capacity is limited. A perfect example is autonomous cars.

: To make decisions, machines use past and present history. And since such information needs to be stored, it can only store this information up to a certain period. Therefore, the storage capacity is limited. A perfect example is autonomous cars. Purely reactive : Machines are not capable to form memories; thus, they are not capable of using such experience to make decisions. Such machines can only make predictions based on certain parameters. Deep Blue, an IBM-made supercomputer well known to defeat chess grandmaster, also the world champion Garri Kasparov in 1997 is one perfect example.

: Machines are not capable to form memories; thus, they are not capable of using such experience to make decisions. Such machines can only make predictions based on certain parameters. Deep Blue, an IBM-made supercomputer well known to defeat chess grandmaster, also the world champion Garri Kasparov in 1997 is one perfect example. Self-awareness : Machines here are aware of themselves, thus are able to recognize internal states when surrounded by a particular environment. In such cases, machines are not only capable of predicting behavior but emotions as well.

: Machines here are aware of themselves, thus are able to recognize internal states when surrounded by a particular environment. In such cases, machines are not only capable of predicting behavior but emotions as well. Theory of the mind: In such an instance, AI ensures that the machine is capable of emulating the learning process as humans do. The classification of such machines is more advanced. Thus, can express and process emotions. In theory, the knowledge of knowing what emotions are helps them predict their next step and adjust according to the behavior.

Perhaps we’re now clear as to how AI and machine learning functions as a whole. With these definitions, it gets easier to understand the technology from three different perspectives.

In a nutshell, AI has the potential to reshape career opportunities and change the world for good.