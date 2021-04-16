BEST WOOD BURNING FIRE PITS 2021

Share Pin 0 Shares

Classic wood-burning fire pits are difficult to beat; they’re elegant in their simplicity and provide unrivaled longevity and heat production at reasonable prices. Although they are “harder” to use than a propane fire, the sheer amount of heat they generate is incomparably more excellent, and only these can provide the unique cozy feel that we associate with wood fires. The best wood-burning fire pits are distinguished by their extreme durability, which allows them to withstand heavy use and weather without safety, as well as their attractive, beautiful designs, which give your patio a sense of class and comfort.

Although the reliability of higher-end options improves dramatically, all of the fire pits listed provide excellent value. One of the most significant benefits of wood-burning fire pits is that they are far less expensive than their propane-fueled alternatives, allowing for the purchase of excellent units at unbelievable prices. All of the choices listed have been carefully reviewed by me to ensure that you receive only the best – my standards are extremely high.

You can start by looking at the comparison table to get a quick overview of all the fire pits and how they compare, and then read in-depth reviews of each one. Let’s get started! I’m confident that this will significantly assist you in identifying the ideal candidate for you.

26364 SAVANNAH GARDEN LIGHT FIRE PIT, BLACK LANDMANN

The Landmann Savannah is a good choice for those looking for a wood-burning fire pit on a tight budget because it is amazingly cheap, surprisingly sturdy, and has an attractive design. The build quality is strong, and it’s made of steel, though it’s a little thin, which gives it good heat resistance. It stands 28.5″ tall and has a diameter of around 24″, allowing it to hold quite a bit of wood. When it rains, still cover it or bring it inside, and paint it with heat-resistant paint to solve these problems (cheap and effective). The Savannah provides a simple wood-burning fire pit experience for a very low price, and while it won’t last forever, you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck if you take the proper precautions.

Large SKY FIRE PIT, WILDLIFE, BLACK, LANDMANN 28347

Another Landmann entry on the list, and it’s really similar to the Savannah one with one major difference: the visual variety. While the construction quality and materials are identical (for better or worse), the sheer number of designs (stars and moons, animals, tree leaves) and colors (black or clay) available makes it worthy of a ranking, as I know some people adore these shapes on their fire pits. The laser-like accuracy of the cut-out designs adds a special and personal touch to the fire pit.

The prices are similar – both are relatively inexpensive – but the measures are the same – sealing it, coating it with heat resistant paint, and, as the manual indicates, filling the pit with sand (and adding firebricks on top for added protection) to shield it from the corrosive ashes. Don’t miss these steps because the paint will flake off easily, and the thin metal will rust and fall apart if you do. It also includes a spark panel and fire poker. It has the same issues as the previous one in terms of quality, but it is still a good budget-friendly choice.

SUPER SKY FIRE PIT 28905 LANDMANN USA

The Super Sky is my favorite Landmann wood-burning fire pit of them all. Yes, it has the same disadvantages as other fire pits, such as thin steel and non-resistant paint, but if you take the appropriate steps to address these issues (as discussed in the reviews above), you’ll end up with a massive and solid fire pit at an unbelievable price. When the flames shine through the moon and stars pattern, it looks amazing, and the kids adore it.

It’s a lot bigger than the previous Landmann entries, measuring 36″ (43″ if you count the outer handle ring) in diameter and around 24″ tall with the spark screen (the bowl itself is 10.5″ deep), allowing you to use big logs and make a big fire. It comes in the lovely clay color and includes a free spark cover and fire poker. Apart from the normal quality flaws, it’s a large fire pit that can provide hours of warm entertainment if properly cared for – all while being extremely affordable. It’s also available in black, but Sunnydaze sells it instead.

Wood-burning fire pits, as you can see, have a lot of bang for your buck. Because of their simplicity, manufacturers can offer them at very low prices, allowing you to get high-quality units at low prices. I hope I was of assistance and that you have discovered your new fire pit!

