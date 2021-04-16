How To Reset Garmin Watch – Ultimate Guide

Share Pin 0 Shares

You can easily Reset Garmin watch with the help of Garmin connect. To reset Garmin watch with Garmin connect is a smart and effective way to deal with the troubles that you are confronting with your Garmin watch.

What Garmin Connect Do?

The Garmin Connect is for examining and sharing activities of your health and fitness. Basically, it is a tracking tool. It has many of the features and some of them are written as follows:

It displays health data in proper detail.

It has a heart rate monitor.

Workouts or courses are also available.

Calories and step count.

Also, shows the stress level.

It is very safe and secure.

Helps to manage Garmin gadgets.

You can simply use this app on any Garmin device. It will help you in improving your daily activities and also make you fit-wit.

Is It Possible To Reset Garmin Watch On Our Own?

There is no doubt in it that you can very easily resolve your trouble on your own. There is nothing hard in it. It just shows errors to you because of the very common problem. If you will follow the guidelines properly then there is nothing that you can’t do.

The steps are stated below in this article will be surely useful to you. The steps are very easy and definitely get you out of this situation.

Here Is How To Quickly And Easily Reset Garmin Watch

So, now it’s time to resolve the server issue that is not allowing you to get access to the Garmin Connect app.

Install Garmin connect app. Add the device there. Then, go to the system, Click on the “Reset” option and there you succeed.

Manual Reset

You just have to simply press the power button of your watch for around 10 to 15 seconds. When it goes off, you have to wait for 5 to 10 minutes and then after that, you have to again hold the power button till the screen is not shown again.

Reset With Garmin Express

The first and foremost step is to connect the Garmin watch with the computer with the help of a USB cable wire.

Then, come to the computer screen, now open google and search for the Garmin express official website, and just click on that.

Find the reset option and download that app. {Downloading the app can take a little bit of time to download, make sure to not close it till it gets downloaded}.

Then you have to follow the full instruction carefully.

And then just tap on the continue button to proceed with the process.

Just leave the device for the resetting process. It will just take hardly 1-2 minutes of yours to reset your Garmin watch.

Reconnect The Network

There are sometimes network troubles that show the full signal but actually not provide full strength, so you just have to turn off your network and wait for at least 1 or 2 minutes and after that again turn on the internet.

Check The Network Strength

Do you have a strong internet connection? Check it right now… you must have a strong, reliable, and stable internet connection otherwise you will face a network error issue.

If you are using wifi connection then you have to note some points.

Make sure the strength must be strong.

There should be no obstacles between your device and a router.

You should not be so close to the router {Maintain 2 feet gap}.

The router is not connected to other devices.

Just note the above points carefully if you are using a WiFi network.

Check the Date And Time

Most of the time the server issue occurs because of the incorrect date and time. You just have to correct it in the setting.

After changing the setting you will get free from the server issue.

And there your device is properly reset, you can easily take full access to the Garmin watch now.