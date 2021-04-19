9 Turn Down Effects of Improper Waste Removal

Share Pin 0 Shares

Ranging from simple household waste to commercial waste generated by businesses, garbage removal is important for a variety of reasons. However, some people still choose to dispose of their trash themselves. This is where the issue arises, particularly when it comes to toxic wastes. Many times the electronic waste disposal, medical waste, HHW, hazardous waste, and a lot more like these can be very risky to dump on their own. However, what can be the impacts of the wrong disposal, here is a list of that.

1. Air Contamination:

Hazardous waste, such as bleach and acids, must be disposed of properly and only in approved containers with the appropriate labels. In landfills, some papers and plastics are burnt, releasing gas and chemicals that harm the ozone layer. Dioxin-releasing waste is also toxic and poses a health risk when it is released into the air we breathe. However, landfill gas generated by decomposing wastes has the potential to be explosive, posing a threat to nearby communities.

2. Soil Contamination:

The most serious problem caused by improper waste removal and disposal is soil contamination. Hazardous substances leak into the soil from certain wastes that end up in landfills. For example, plastic bottles. When they decompose, DEHA is released, a carcinogen that affects our reproductive systems causes liver dysfunction, and causes weight loss. Soil pollution has a negative impact on plant growth as well as the health of humans and animals who eat those plants.

As a result, it is critical that every household prioritizes recycling. At your local recycling center, you can recycle plastics, metals, paper, and electronic waste. If everyone spends the time to sort and segregate their recyclable waste before bringing it to a recycling center, the majority of waste will be diverted from landfills.

3. Water Contamination:

Hazardous wastes in the environment seep into the ground, eventually contaminating groundwater. This water is used for a variety of purposes, including irrigation of local fields and drinking. Waste-derived toxic liquid chemicals can seep into streams and bodies of water.

Marine life that comes into contact with sewage that has not been treated is at risk. It has the potential to devastate and suffocate marine environments such as corals. Humans who eat fish and other marine life are also at risk from contaminated water.

4. Bad For Animals:

It cannot be overstated: our carelessness with waste and trash affects more than just us. Pollution caused by improperly disposed of wastes and rubbish has an impact on animals as well. Consumption of styrofoam and cigarette butts has been linked to the mortality of marine mammals. Toxins that seep into the soil can poison animals that eat grass near polluted areas or landfills.

Protip: simply hire a skip bin if you do not know how to dispose of it correctly

5. Bad For Us!

Improper waste disposal can have a significant impact on the health of those who live near polluted areas or landfills. Workers in these landfills who deal with waste and other employees are at a higher risk. Skin irritations, blood infections, respiratory problems, growth problems, and even reproductive issues can all be caused by poorly treated wastes.

6. Bad For Local Economy:

Everyone wishes to stay and live in an environment that is safe, clean, fresh, and sanitary. Tourists and investors will not flock to a city with poor waste management. Landfill facilities that are poorly maintained will cause the local economy to suffer, affecting local residents’ livelihoods.

7. Extreme Climate Changes:

Decomposing waste releases gases into the atmosphere, trapping heat. Greenhouse gases are one of the main causes of the world’s extreme weather changes. People are witnessing and suffering the negative effects of greenhouse gases, from extremely strong storms and typhoons to sweltering heat.