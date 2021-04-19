Education
Why are leadership skills important in education?
John F. Kennedy once said, “Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.” Leadership is an essential skill that is necessary for almost every other field. The role of leadership is not only limited to professional boundaries; as according to a study, no educational institute can improve its student achievement record without following an effective leadership strategy. There is a direct relationship between good educational leadership and positive student academic outcome. And it’s not just about the administration or teaching staff; leadership skills are essential for the students too.
The skills they nurture during their academic tenure benefit them in their professional life. In today’s competitive job market, employers love to hire people with strong leadership skills. Since proficient leadership is a significant contributing factor behind any organization’s success, cultivating these skills becomes even more critical during the educational period.
Let’s have a look at some other aspects to understand why leadership skills are essential in education.
-
Help Students Achieve Their Academic Goals
Influential educational leaders help students reach their academic goals. Teachers with strong leadership skills effectively mold their teaching practices and improve educational programs to facilitate student learning. These dedicated professionals work with students of all age groups to help them set the right educational goals and achieve them successfully. Of course, a middle schooler won’t have the same goals as a college student. The teachers and administrators conduct thorough research to help design programs according to the student’s learning capabilities. They oversee each student’s progress and use practical leadership skills to improve the aspects where they lag behind.
Sometimes they even offer helpful academic advice to steer their students in the right direction. Without leadership skills, fulfilling students’ needs is almost impossible.
-
Help Other Professionals Cultivate Leadership Skills
An excellent educational leader values the combined effort of many teaching and non-teaching staff who dedicate their time and efforts to their well-being. So they never shy away from helping their coworkers as well. Their leadership skills enable them to support others and encourage them for continuous learning and improvement.
Like any other profession, integrating different leadership styles in education helps leaders cultivate their fellow staff’s skills and abilities. A good leader understands their knowledge gaps, knows which skills need reinforcement, and works to fill the gaps for improved professional outcomes.
-
Build a Strong Community Network
The educational system depends on a successful collaboration between the staff, students, parents, and other community members. For successful learning, it is vital to cultivate a responsible, caring, and inclusive community network where everyone feels safe and secure. A strong community network fosters trust among peers, which makes them motivated to work hard for a shared purpose.
Influential leadership in education helps to develop and promote strong ties amongst the educational community through teachers and administrators. Administrators encourage teachers to do what they think is best for their students. In contrast, teachers find creative ways to make their students learn. All of this is impossible without quality leadership.
-
Promote a Positive Change in Educational Environment
The educational environment is rapidly evolving. Since the rise of the pandemic, it has changed beyond recognition. The lockdown imposition has pushed everyone towards online education – a shift that would not have been easy without proper leadership. Now, not only teachers but also students are working hard to facilitate their peers’ education. Through effective leadership, students and teachers can resume academic activities while adjusting to the new normal.
-
Utilize Resources and Data for Continuous Improvement
Successful leaders of the education sector use data such as the students’ assessments to make continuous improvements in the education process. However, following the site-based decision making educational leaders provide culturally responsive and equitable opportunities for all students.
Effective leadership in the education sector promotes positive learning and teaching culture. Besides, leadership in education is responsible for planning and assessing the overall cycle of the teaching and learning process. An effective leader implements and develops policies that help in improving the educational environment.
-
Encourage Teamwork
Under effective leadership, teachers and students perform as a team. A stable team helps in fostering a strong relationship and attachments between educators, children, and their parents. There are several ways to create a successful team. For instance, one may foster successful team building by developing a shared vision and aligning organizational and individual goals. Besides, information sharing, goal setting, active listening, collaborative problem solving are some common ways to achieve a successful team.
The Bottom Line
The educational system desperately needs quality leaders to control and manage the overall educational processes effectively. They can be students representing other students, teachers attentively listening and reacting to different situations, or a principal taking essential decisions to better the entire institution. Without their intervention, the learning process can never be successful. Their excellent communication and problem-solving skills help many set out on the path of success.
